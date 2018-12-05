Dirty dining: Bradenton-area restaurants cited for moldy food, several other issues

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments were cited for having mold-like substance or slime on equipment or food.
Several restaurants also were cited for issues related to handwashing and sanitizing.
Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice bin.
- The floor was soiled in the bun storage area.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof of required training for a link cook hired more than 60 days prior.
- Required employee training was expired for two employees.
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria of Bradenton, 6220 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Cheese in a walk-in cooler had a mold-like growth. A stop sale was issued.
- Sliced ham, diced tomatoes and marinara in reach-in coolers were opened or prepared more than a week before an inspector’s visit.
- Vegan cheese in a reach-in cooler had no date marking.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- The ceiling, ceiling tiles and/or vents were soiled with accumulated food debris, dust or mold-like substance.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
Unwrapped single-service utensils were not presented so that only the handles were touched. Corrective action was taken.
All Greek Street Food, 4816 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Sliced chicken, feta cheese and tzatziki sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- An inspector observed a cook roll a gyro with one hand gloved and one hand bare.
- The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- A manager was lacking proof of food manager certification.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Corrective action was taken.
- A probe thermometer was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.
- Storage shelves were soiled with food debris.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 6023 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Cheddar cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, diced cooked chicken and diced ham were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling. Corrective action was taken.
- A knife on the cook line was stored in sanitizer between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- There was a limescale build-up in an ice machine.
- There was no handwashing sign provided at a sink used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- An inspector observed a cook handle soiled dishes or utensils and then handle clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.
- The establishment did not report an increase in seating.
Taco Bell, 6004 14th St. W., Bradenton
- The ice chute on a self-serve drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.
- The floor was soiled throughout the kitchen and under a dry storage shelf.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer in use at the front counter was not a the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.
- Pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use.
- Reach-in cabinet shelves were soiled with food debris.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
