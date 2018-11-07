Dirty dining: These Bradenton restaurants cited for rodent, roach and fly activity

According to the latest Manatee County restaurant inspections report, multiple Bradenton establishments had signs of roach activity.

One restaurant also had signs of rodent activity.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 7175 E. State Road 70, Bradenton

A rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials were observed in a box in an exterior dry storage area, according to an inspector. A manager threw away the box and its contents.

An inspector observed approximately 40 rodent droppings in the dry storage area. Three more droppings were observed during a follow-up inspection.

An inspector observed two dead roaches and roach excrement and/or droppings in a liquor storage closet.

An inspector observed approximately 10 flies throughout the restaurant, including the kitchen and the bar area.

Floor areas in the bar area and a walk-in cooler were covered with standing water.

The restaurant’s plumbing system was in disrepair.

Cooked chicken, potatoes, macaroni and cheese and corn dog were cold held at temperatures less than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the foods.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of chlorine sanitizer at a warewashing machine.





Dom’s Deli, 2119 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed one live roach in the men’s restroom.

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.

An employee with not hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

An employee was eating while preparing food.

Food was stored unprotected in two reach-in coolers in the dining area.

An inspector observed a cook handle lettuce, cut tomatoes, bacon, a bun and french fries with bare hands.

Coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, roast beef and ham were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate.

Runway Bar & Grill at Holiday Inn Sarasota-Airport, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota

An inspector observed one live roach at a preparation sink.

Food was stored on the floor of a walk-n freezer.

Sliced tomatoes at a salad station were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

An inspector observed in-use glaze and beans that had been prepared or opened more than a week prior.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.





Snack bar at Peridia Golf & Country Club, 4950 E. Peridia Blvd., Bradenton

An inspector observed dead roaches inside of a cabinet.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in an ice machine.

There was no sanitizer of any kind available for warewashing.

There was no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Terrace on the Green at Peridia Golf & Country Club, 4950 E. Peridia Blvd., Bradenton

There were two dead roaches inside of a bar cabinet.

There was limescale build-up inside an ice machine, according to an inspector.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not a the proper minimum strength.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Milk, cottage cheese, ham, coleslaw, mango salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, artichokes, chicken salad, shrimp salad and blue cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

An inspector observed key lime pie opened more than a week prior still in use. The food was discarded.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was an encrusted material on a can-opener blade.

Hot water at a handwash sink used by employees did not reach 100 degrees.

Mushroom bisque, clam chowder, mushroom gravy, marinara, cooked chicken breast and spaghetti in a walk-in cooler were not properly date-marked.

The soda gun at the bar was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.