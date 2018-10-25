Dirty Dining: Dozens of roaches prompt closure of this Bradenton-area restaurant

According to the latest inspection report, multiple Bradenton-area restaurants had live and dead insects on premises.
A handful of restaurants also were cited for storing food at unsafe temperatures.
Runway Bar & Grill at Holiday Inn Sarasota-Airport, 8009 15th St. E., Sarasota
- An inspector temporarily closed the Runway Bar & Grill after discovering evidence of roach activity.
- An inspector observed approximately 10 dead roaches at the interior of bar cabinets. During a follow-up inspection, an inspector again observed 10 dead roaches.
- An inspector observed a combined 32 live roaches in different areas of the restaurant. During a follow-up inspection, an inspector observed 11 live roaches.
- Roach eggs were present in a bar cabinet.
- Roach droppings were present at a service area shelf and under a dish machine. During a follow-up inspection, an inspector observed 40 roach droppings.
- There was a hole in the wall under a dish machine.
- There was no handwashing sign provided at a sink used by food employees.
- Guacamole and raw eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Open hot dogs and cheesecake had no date marking to determine when the food was no longer safe to eat.
- Runway Bar & Grill was temporarily shut down on Oct. 12 and remained closed after a follow-up inspection the next day. The restaurant was reopened as of Oct. 16.
Habanero’s Mexican Grill and Bar, 5120 Manatee Ave. W. Unit A, Bradenton
- An inspector observed two live roaches on the cook line.
- An inspector observed three dead roaches on the premises.
- An inspector observed a dead insect on a shelf with clean plates.
- A stop sale was issued for lemons stored in drink ice.
- Cutting boards, reach-in cooler shelving and a soda gun at the bar were soiled, according to an inspector.
- Raw chicken was stored over raw beef, and products were not commercially packaged.
- Non-food-grade bags were used on meats in a reach-in freezer.
- Enchilada sauce and burrito sauce were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- Sour cream, raw chunk beef, raw sliced beef and cooked rice were cold held at temperatures less than 41 degrees.
- Cut lettuce, cooked beef and cooked peppers were not covered. Raw hamburger patties in a reach-in freezer were also uncovered.
- Foods in a walk-in cooler were not date marked.
Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery and Pizzeria, 945 10th St. E., Palmetto
- Cut leafy greens, diced ham, cooked eggs ans shredded cheese on salad buffet were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the food was discarded.
- Pitchers of salad dressing on the salad buffet had open tops not properly protected from contamination.
- Pizza, meatballs and tomato sauce on a buffet table were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The food was discarded.
- An employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink. An inspector observed ice cubes and cut lemons in handwash sinks.
- There was no certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation or handling.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.
El Molcajetes, 901 10th St. E., Palmetto
- Cooked beef on cooks line with no method of temperature control was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- A cloth used to wipe cutting boards was not clean. Corrective action was taken.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.
- Spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar Landside, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An employee washed hands with a spray gun and without soap, according to an inspector.
- Heavy cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Ready-to-eat food was not properly date marked.
- Hot water at restroom sinks and a wait station did not reach 100 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of dish washing sanitizer.
- A soda gun at the bar was soiled.
Dairy Queen, 5217 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Milk was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Hot dogs in a reach in cooler were not properly date marked.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- An inspector observed multiple holes in the establishment’s ceiling.
Sonic Drive-In, 3704 84th Ave. Circle E., Sarasota
- Shredded cheddar cheese, corn dogs, hoot dogs and eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- The hot water a handwash sink did not reach 100 degrees.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- There was a hole in the establishment’s ceiling.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
Comments