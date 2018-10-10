This restaurant unveiled a new look. It is expected to open this winter in Lakewood Ranch

Joe Seidensticker hasn’t said when his new restaurant at Lakewood Ranch will open this winter or what will be on the menu.
But this week he did reveal that the restaurant will be called Libby’s Neighborhood Brasserie, meaning that it will be a casual eatery with a large drink selection, and that it will evoke style, uniqueness and a welcoming warmth.
An artist’s conception shows what Libby’s will look like when it opens in the new University Corner shopping center at 7320 University Parkway. The shopping center is anchored by Lakewood Ranch’s newest Publix, on the corner of Lorraine Road and University Parkway.
“The new logo and exterior renderings reflect a modern, refreshed and clean style for Libby’s,” the company said in a press release.
“The logo update is a whimsical reflection of the fun, light and feminine side of Libby’s, the matriarch and namesake. The letter font is wavy and light, taking inspiration from the beautiful nearby Gulf beaches and Florida sunshine. Color variations will highlight classic, on-trend palettes that delight and invite including hues of turquoise,” the press release said.
The first Libby’s opened in Southside Village at 1917 South Osprey Ave., Sarasota, in 2008, and closed for renovations in September. It is expected to reopen this fall.
“The fresh, new look at Libby’s can be celebrated by our regular patrons and enjoyed by those discovering us for the first time,” said Seidensticker, the CEO of Tableseide Restaurant Group.
“The refreshed design and logo are just the beginning of more exciting things to come, including the inviting interior and the flavor-filled menu updates,” he said.
Other restaurant’s in the Sarasota-based Tableseide Restaurant Group include Louies Modern, Muse at the Ringling, Lbar, and Oak & Stone.
In September, Tableseide Restaurant Group held a job fair to hire more than 200 staff members for its locations from northeast Bradenton to south Sarasota.
For more information visit tableseide.com/.
