Need a job? Restaurant group, local government plan hiring events for Bradenton area

In a time of low unemployment, local employers continue to struggle to recruit talent.
Faced with a 3.7 percent unemployment rate — below what is considered full employment — in Manatee County, Tableseide Restaurant Group and Manatee County government have announced hiring events.
Tableseide Restaurant Group announced a job fair for Sept. 10-11 to hire more than 200 staff members for its locations from northeast Bradenton to south Sarasota.
Positions include front of house and back of house roles: servers, bartenders, food runners, concierge, hosts, general managers, assistant managers, kitchen managers, prep cooks, line cooks and more.
“As the weather cools down and the season gets busier, we’re looking for quality members to join our team,” said Joe Seidensticker, CEO of Tableseide Restaurant Group. “We have some exciting growth ahead and we want to have the right people in place.”
The Tableseide Restaurant Group job fair is set for 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 10 and noon-4 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
Seidensticker said applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for an interview on site. Positions are available at several Tableseide Restaurant Group locations, including Muse at The Ringling, Modern Events Catering, Louies Modern, Libby’s, and Oak & Stone.
For more information about the restaurant group, visit www.tableseide.com.
Faced with the prospect of 500 employees eligible for retirement within the next five years, Manatee County government has stepped up its recruiting activities.
Local job seekers will have dozens of public sector careers to learn about from 2-7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
Representatives from Manatee County government, the School Board of Manatee County, Manatee Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be on hand with job opportunities.
Positions include bus operators/transit attendants, beach lifeguards, civil engineering project managers, industrial electricians, law enforcement deputies, inspections officers, accounting and finance, 911 emergency dispatchers, utility workers, transportation planners, and operations and maintenance workers.
Job seekers who visit the expo should dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume to leave with hiring managers.
“Our hiring expo offers job seekers the opportunity to discuss open positions with many departments under one roof,” Manatee County government HR recruiter Heidi Raymond said. “This will help candidates identify which career track best lines up with their professional goals.”
For more information on the hiring expo, contact Raymond at heidi.raymond@mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501, ext. 3859.
To learn more about career opportunities with the government, you can follow Manatee County Government Jobs on Facebook, @manateejobs on Twitter and Manatee County Government on LinkedIn.
