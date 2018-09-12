Frontier Airlines adds new destination out of SRQ. Service to this city starts in December

Frontier Airlines announced Wednesday that it is adding nonstop service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport beginning Dec. 10, with thrice-weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Frontier is offering introductory fares as low as $39 each way.

“It’s exciting to see Frontier Airlines continue to add destinations at SRQ. Since their Aug. 13 announcement to begin service at SRQ with nonstop flights to Cleveland, Frontier has added nonstop service to Philadelphia and now Atlanta,” said Rick Piccolo, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president and chief executive officer.

“Low fares to high-demand destinations are exactly what our community has been asking for. We look forward to these new flights and the future expansion of Frontier at SRQ.”

Frontier will be flying the Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights are scheduled to depart Atlanta at 8:09 a.m. and arrive at SRQ at 9:39 a.m. Flights then depart SRQ at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Atlanta at 12:10 p.m.

With Frontier and Allegiant joining JetBlue, United, Delta and American airlines at SRQ this year, the airport has seen a sharp increase in traffic.

Traffic was up 25.5 percent in August, 30 percent in July, 23 percent in June and 6 percent in May.

SRQ now provides direct flights to 17 cities. In 2017, it handled 104,540 takeoffs and landings.