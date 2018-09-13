Looking for a job? Several hiring fairs are upcoming, and employers are sweetening the pot

With unemployment dropping to less than 4 percent in Manatee County, there are a spate of job fairs this month to help connect employers and workers.
And a few perks are being offered to help attract the attention of local talent.
The Downtown Central Library in Bradenton, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., will open its doors to more than 40 employers from 1-4 p.m. Monday. The library has been hosting job fairs since 2013, and Monday’s will be the largest yet.
Among the employers putting out help wanted signs are local health care providers, law enforcement agencies, hotels, colleges, museums, auto dealerships, the judiciary, financial companies, building contractors and corporate giants such as Tropicana, Starbucks and Amazon.
“These are great opportunities to help new workers with a transition into that first job because they are key, and it’s a great sign for people who have been out of the workforce to get re-engaged. Also, employers need to think about retention now more than ever because they have ample competition for their existing staff,” said Jen Zak, communications director for CareerSource Suncoast.
Attendees should bring extra copies of their resumes and dress appropriately for a job interview.
Free resume consultations will be provided by the Hiring Fair team and Goodwill Job Connection.
Kathleen Goeller, career development facilitator for Goodwill Manasota Job Connection, is a fan of the library hiring fair.
The library fair “has placed well over 100 of Goodwill Manasota’s job seekers into employment from their events,” Goeller said.
Sweetening the pot are prize drawings, including a two-night stay at The Westin Sarasota, a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Amazon gift cards, Starbucks gift cards and gift baskets, and more. Winners will be randomly drawn and notified after the fair.
Free coffee will be available in the second floor lounge area outside of Area 52, the library’s creative lab which conducts classes related to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).
The event will take place in the first floor auditorium as well as on second floor. Attendees are asked to check in on the first floor.
Employers interested in participating can contact information services supervisor Ericka Dow at 941-748-5555, ext. 6311, or ericka.dow@mymanatee.org.
Other area job fairs planned for September include:
- PGT Custom Windows + Doors Career Fair is set for 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday at 1070 Technology Dr., North Venice. PGT is offering food and refreshments at the fair, competitive benefits package, and a $500 sign-on bonus. Jobs available include manufacturing technician, driver, loading technician, maintenance mechanic and manufacturing group leader. For more information visit https://careersourcesuncoast.com/event/pgt-industries-career-fair/
- The Manatee County job fair is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. Representatives from Manatee County government, the Manatee School Board, Manatee Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be on hand with job opportunities.
- The 2018 Goodwill Manasota job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Goodwill Manasota Corporate Campus, 2705 51st Ave. E., Bradenton. For more information visit https://experiencegoodwill.org/events/2018/09/26/goodwill-events/2018-goodwill-manasota-job-fair-corporate-campus/?entityDomainId=3&secure=False
- The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce’s job and career fair is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 28 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. For more information visit https://careersourcesuncoast.com/event/north-port-area-chamber-of-commerces-job-and-career-fair/
