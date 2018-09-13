Job Fair Video Tips

By
By

Business

Looking for a job? Several hiring fairs are upcoming, and employers are sweetening the pot

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

September 13, 2018 10:47 AM

Bradenton

With unemployment dropping to less than 4 percent in Manatee County, there are a spate of job fairs this month to help connect employers and workers.

And a few perks are being offered to help attract the attention of local talent.

The Downtown Central Library in Bradenton, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., will open its doors to more than 40 employers from 1-4 p.m. Monday. The library has been hosting job fairs since 2013, and Monday’s will be the largest yet.

Downtown Central Library is hosting its largest hiring fair on Monday, and a number of prize drawings are being offered along with the prospect of new jobs.
Provided photo

Among the employers putting out help wanted signs are local health care providers, law enforcement agencies, hotels, colleges, museums, auto dealerships, the judiciary, financial companies, building contractors and corporate giants such as Tropicana, Starbucks and Amazon.

“These are great opportunities to help new workers with a transition into that first job because they are key, and it’s a great sign for people who have been out of the workforce to get re-engaged. Also, employers need to think about retention now more than ever because they have ample competition for their existing staff,” said Jen Zak, communications director for CareerSource Suncoast.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to talk to several businesses and organizations at the Manatee County Central Library’s job fair on Monday.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Attendees should bring extra copies of their resumes and dress appropriately for a job interview.

Free resume consultations will be provided by the Hiring Fair team and Goodwill Job Connection.

Kathleen Goeller, career development facilitator for Goodwill Manasota Job Connection, is a fan of the library hiring fair.

The library fair “has placed well over 100 of Goodwill Manasota’s job seekers into employment from their events,” Goeller said.

Sweetening the pot are prize drawings, including a two-night stay at The Westin Sarasota, a one-night stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Amazon gift cards, Starbucks gift cards and gift baskets, and more. Winners will be randomly drawn and notified after the fair.

Free coffee will be available in the second floor lounge area outside of Area 52, the library’s creative lab which conducts classes related to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math).

Job applicants line up at Bradenton Central Library’s Hiring Fair in 2014. The hiring fair returns Monday and it will be larger than ever.
Bradenton Herald file photo

The event will take place in the first floor auditorium as well as on second floor. Attendees are asked to check in on the first floor.

Employers interested in participating can contact information services supervisor Ericka Dow at 941-748-5555, ext. 6311, or ericka.dow@mymanatee.org.

Other area job fairs planned for September include:

