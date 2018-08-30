Dirty dining: Several Bradenton-area restaurants cited for roaches and mold, inspectors say

A handful of Bradenton restaurants were cited after inspectors observed roaches and mold on the premises.
Forty roach droppings were observed at one restaurant that was recently ordered to be shut down because of a roach infestation.
Finger Lickin’ BBQ Bar & Grill, 3142 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Two dead roaches were discovered in the equipment storage room, according to an inspector.
- About 40 roach droppings were observed on the wall in the dry storage area.
- A stop sale was issued on yellow bell peppers and tomatoes that were observed with mold-like growth.
- An inspector said an employee handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. The issue was corrected.
- Shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheese and hard boiled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.
- Ribs and au jus were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected.
- Baked beans and roast beef in a cooler had not been properly date marked within 24 hours.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
Grand Buffet, 4848 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An employee began working with food without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
- Ice cream at the buffet line was not properly protected from contamination, an inspector said. The operator was advised to change the ice cream buffet so that the product isn’t in deep tubs that could be contaminated by customers.
- Employees did not sanitize dishes after washing them. The operator advised employees to include a sanitization step after cleaning dishes.
- Plantains, egg rolls, fried chicken and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Corn on the cob had not cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within 2 hours. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin, according to an inspector.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of state-approved training for five cook hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Wendy’s, 606 10th St. E., Palmetto
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin.
- The ice chute of the self-service drink machine contained a buildup of mold-like substance/slime, according to an inspector.
- The water treatment device had not been inspected according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The filter hadn’t been replaced since Jan. 27, 2017.
Burger King, 2419 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- An inspector observed two dead roaches on the premises. One was in a trap in a cabinet and another was on the floor near the ice cream machine.
- Butter and scrambled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Domino’s Pizza, 8163 U.S. 301 N., Parrish
- One dead roach was observed on the floor near the hand wash sink, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- A certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of state-approved employee training for two employees.
Gecko’s, 4310 E. State Road 64, Bradenton
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
