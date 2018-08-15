Dirty dining: Bradenton restaurant shut down by inspectors for second time in 2 weeks

A Bradenton restaurant that recently was shut down by inspectors for roach activity was closed again for the same reason.
Inspectors say Sushi & Pho had another roach problem and ordered them to close for two days.
Other restaurants were cited for food temperature and hand washing issues.
Sushi & Pho, 3118 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- An inspector ordered the restaurant to be shut down Aug. 10 after finding evidence of roach activity. Sushi & Pho was also ordered to be closed by inspectors because of roach activity on July 26.
- An inspector discovered nine live roaches in the establishment. An operator killed and discarded them. Subsequent inspections revealed three more live roaches.
- According to an inspector, 11 dead roaches were observed. An operator discarded of them. Subsequent inspections revealed a six more dead roaches.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- Rice noodles were left at room temperature to cool, an inspector said.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
- All of the food in one of the restaurant’s cooler lacked proper date marking more than 24 hours after it had been prepared.
- Sushi & Pho reopened Aug. 11.
Recipe Box Eatery, 5207 33rd St. E., Bradenton
- An inspector said tuna salad, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training provided for three employees hired more than 60 days ago, an inspector said.
Far East Restaurant, 8419 Honore Ave., University Park
- An inspector said diced pork, raw shrimp, pot stickers and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw eggs were stored over various ready-to-eat sauces, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- A certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- There was no proof required state-approved training provided for any employees, an inspector said.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Sushi Hana, 4274 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- An employee was seen washing their hands without soap, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- Butter, raw shrimp, raw chicken and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
Camacho’s Best Tacos Food Truck, 1102 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- An inspector said the operator did not properly wash their hands with warm water.
- Shredded cheese, cooked chicken and sour cream sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Domino’s, 7610 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- An employee handled kitchen equipment without washing their hands when they entered. Corrective action was taken.
- A bar area was added to the restaurant without submitting plans to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation
#1 China Kitchen, 5209 33rd St. E., Bradenton
- Ribs, raw shrimp, diced pork and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Raw beef was stored over cooked boneless chicken. The issue was corrected.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- An inspector said shrimp was left at room temperature to cool. Corrective action was taken.
Verona Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 5257 33rd St. E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed an employee wash their hands without soap. The issue was corrected.
- Sliced tomatoes, provolone cheese, sliced sausage and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The food manager’s certification had expired and the person lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food, according to an inspector.
- There was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved employee training for employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- The restaurant’s probe thermometer was not accurate within 2 degrees.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complains, which can be filed here.
