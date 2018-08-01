More dirty dining: Another Bradenton restaurant closed because of dozens of roaches

A Bradenton Vietnamese restaurant was shut down by inspectors for a day after roach traps, live roaches and roach egg sacs were found in the restaurant.
Inspectors say other restaurants were cited for mold, dirty hands and improper storage of food.
Sushi & Pho, 3118 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- An inspector ordered Sushi & Pho to be closed on July 26 after finding evidence of roach activity.
- About 15 roaches were caught in roach traps beneath the ice machine, according to an inspector. The operator discarded of the traps.
- Two dead roaches were observed, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed 43 live roaches in the restaurant. An operator killed and discarded of them.
- Four roach egg sacs were discovered under a sink and a roach dropping was observed on a can, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products.
- Sushi & Pho passed a July 27 inspection and was allowed to re-open.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 4286 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- A bartender was observed handling dirty dishes and and then clean ones without washing their hands, an inspector said.
- According to an inspector, a cook began working with food without washing their hands. The issue was corrected.
- Diced tomatoes, sour cream, breading butter and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food and there was no certified food manager on duty while four or more employees worked with food.
- An inspector said there was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
China Gourmet, 4278 53rd Ave. E. #3, Bradenton
- An operator was observed washing and drying their hands with gloves on after washing dishes. An inspector said they returned to the cook line without switching to a new pair of gloves. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw chicken, raw beef and raw shrimp were not properly separated in a walk-in cooler, according to an inspector.
- The certified food managed lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The restaurant did not have a probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products, an inspector said.
- Fried chicken and rice were left at room temperature to cool down. Corrective action was taken.
Ed’s Tavern, 10719 Rodeo Dr., Bradenton
- Chicken, raw hamburgers, tuna salad and other food were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw chicken was stored above raw hamburgers and fish in a walk-in cooler. The issue was corrected.
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.
- The food manager’s certification had expired.
Hyatt Place, 6021 Exchange Way, Lakewood Ranch
- A stop sale was issued on cottage cheese, cut melon, hard cooked eggs and other foods that had been cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- According to an inspector, there was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on juice dispensing nozzles in the kitchen.
- A spray bottle containing toxic substance was not labeled, according to an inspector.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. #106, Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on soda dispensing nozzles. The ice chute on the unit was also soiled, an inspector said.
Camacho’s Best Tacos Food Truck, 1104 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Chicken sandwiches, shredded cheese, salsa and other food were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Beef sausage was hot held at a temperature lower than 119 degrees, an inspector said.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for any employees, according to an inspector.
Sunny Wok, 8756 State Road 70 E., Bradenton
- Bean sprouts, beef, shrimp and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
- Multiple cutting boards were stained or soiled.
McDonald’s, 2911 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Butter was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspection.
- There no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Rice Bowl Asia House, 7305 52nd Place E. #1A, Bradenton
- Sushi rice was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which be filed here.
Comments