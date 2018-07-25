More dirty dining: Bradenton restaurants cited for rodent droppings, mold and other issues

Bradenton-area restaurants were cited by restaurant inspectors for issues with rodent droppings, mold and other issues, including improper food storage and dirty hands, according to this week’s inspector reports.
As part on this round of inspections, one Bradenton restaurant was forced to temporarily close because of a roach problem.
River Wilderness Club, Inc., 1 Wilderness Blvd., Parrish
An inspector said rodent activity was evidenced by more than 20 droppings found throughout the restaurant.
- Cooked eggs, cooked chicken, diced tomatoes and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- Tuna salad, chicken salad and marinara were stored for more than 24 hours after preparation without a proper date marking, according to an inspector.
Station 400, 8215 Lakewood Main St. #103, Lakewood Ranch
- A stop sale was issued on lemon sauce and dill sauce that had not been sold or consumed within seven days or preparation, an inspector said.
- A cook was seen cutting avocados that would not be cooked to a minimum temperature of 145 degrees. The product was discarded.
- Butter was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Cut melon, tomatoes and cooked chicken that were prepared more than 24 hours ago did not have a proper date marking, according to an inspector.
Il Fornaio Grille, 5348 34th St. W., Bradenton
- A bag of raw shrimp was improperly stored over bags of bread inside a freezer, according to an inspector.
- A stop sale was issued on potentially hazardous foods that had not been stored at the proper temperature, an inspector said.
- The ice chute of a drink machine had a build up of mold-like substance/slime.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no other certified manager at the location. An inspector also said there was no proof of state-approved employee training for any employees.
Wolves Head Pizza & Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Raw hamburgers, raw chicken and cooked peppers were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. There were multiple cold food deliveries during the inspection, an inspector noted.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure temperature of food products, an inspector said.
Subway, 4270 53rd Ave E. #5, Bradenton
- Cooked meatballs were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected.
- Chicken breast, teriyaki chicken, steak and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was a build up of mold-like substance/slime in the ice chute of the restaurant’s soda machine.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illness and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food, according to an inspector.
First Watch, 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- An inspector said they witnessed multiple instances of a server who handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. The operator advised the server to wash their hands.
- Diced turkey, ricotta spread, crumbled blue cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Sausage links, hollandaise sauce and pico de gallo were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees. The issue was corrected.
Taste of China, 1783 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Fresh garlic and oil mixture was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Multiple cutting boards were stained with black mold-like substance.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Raw chicken, cooked wings and fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An operator placed ice on the food, according to an inspector.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
