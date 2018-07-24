Dirty dining: This Bradenton restaurant had a roach problem. Inspectors shut it down.

A serious roach problem prompted restaurant inspectors to order Sushi Hana to be shut down from July 16-19.
Inspector reports show that nearly 50 roaches (dead and alive) were found throughout repeated inspections of the restaurant.
Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for roach activity as well.
Sushi Hana, 4274 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- Thirty-two dead roaches were found in the restaurant, according to an inspector. The roaches were discarded. Three more dead roaches were discovered during a follow-up inspection.
- An inspector said insects “too numerous to count” were observed under duct tape along a deteriorating wood surface surrounding the soda dispenser.
- Five live roaches were found in the restaurant. Four of them were discarded. Follow-up inspections revealed a total of 10 more live roaches that the operator discarded of.
- Roach droppings that were “too numerous to count” covered aluminum foil and plastic wrap containers and an inspector found two roach egg sacs on the floor. Two more egg sacs were found by an inspector during a follow-up inspection. They were discarded of.
- An employee washed their hands with no soap, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
- Raw salmon, brown rice and pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working food, an inspector said.
- There was no probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products.
- There was no proof of state-required employee training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago and employee training for all the other employees had expired, an inspector said.
- Sushi Hana was temporarily shut down by inspectors from July 16-19.
Bangkok Tokyo, 7337 52nd Place E., Bradenton
- An inspector observed four dead roaches on the premises. The issue was corrected.
- Diced smoked pork, raw beef and raw chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- A container of half and half that was opened more than 24 hours ago did not have a proper date marking.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Three dead roaches were found on the premises, according to an inspector.
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1795 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Raw chicken breasts, chicken wings, diced tomatoes and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
Poblano Mexican Grill and Bar, 5779 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- An inspector issued a stop sale on pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream that was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Eastside Diner, 7246 55th Ave. E., Bradenton
- Cheesecake, butter, noodles and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The restaurant’s food manager certification had expired and there was no certified food manager on duty while four employees worked with food.
- There was no proof of state-approved employee training provided for any employees.
Burger King, 5417 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton
- Ultra-pasteurized light cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
