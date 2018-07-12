Retail Recap: Here's what's new, what's coming and what's gone in Manatee in 2018

With tons of new restaurants and other business opening all the time in Bradenton and around Manatee County, it’s hard to keep track of it all.

Here’s a recap of some of the spots that opened and closed in the first half of 2018, as well as what’s to come in the second half of the year.





What’s New?

Bradenton’s first dedicated CBD shop opened in March.

Famous baseball player John Kruk recently opened Kruk’s Philly Steaks.

Eastside Diner opened with an expansive menu in May.

All Greek consultant Spyros Marinos and owner Brandon Kern hold servings of food at their new restaurant, which is located at 4816 14th St. W. in Bradenton. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

All Greek, an authentic Greek restaurant, opened in March.

A Glory Days sports bar replaced Lee Roy Selmon’s.

The Bearded Clam has a new look, a new name and a new location.

The Freckled Fin made a return back to Anna Maria in February.

In February, a donut shop on Manatee Avenue rebranded as a Vietnamese restaurant.

Gainesville-based Five Star Pizza brings “Florida pizza” to Bradenton.

Cremesh European Restaurant, which specializes in European dishes opened in June.

Lauri Contarino (left) an Erica McCreadie are set to open Tellers, their co-owned coffee shop on the south side of the Bakker Building, which used to be a Bank of America branch, Monday, June 25. Service will be primarily focused on quick to-go orders, just like in larger cities across the world, from a retrofitted bank teller window. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Kathi Flath is moving her Plain & Fancy Designs shop from Cortez Road West to Manatee Avenue West. She said the new business, K.Designs, specializes in textiles and anything for home interiors. Flath has more than 60,000 fabric designs on hand and

What’s Coming?

ALDI announced plans to invest $1.6 billion in revamping 1,300 stores across the U.S. by 2020 in February 2017. An employee confirmed that a local ALDI store is being remodeled and will temporarily close in August to complete the construction. ALDI Inc.

“Modern” improvements are coming to this grocery store on Cortez.

A new hardware shop is coming to the Mount Vernon shopping plaza in the fall.

Kay Jewelers is coming to a Bradenton shopping center.

What’s Gone?

Chef Jim Copening and Donna Slawsky pause for a moment in their Arts & Eats restaurant. The couple announced they will permanently close their doors after Mother’s Day in order to spend more time traveling and enjoying their lives with one another. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

After six years in the Village of the Arts, Arts & Eats closed on Mother’s Day.

Ace’s Live was sold just before its 30th anniversary.

Gigi’s Cupcakes closed amid a legal battle with franchise operators.

Have a new restaurant or business opening soon? Give us a shout. Send tips to rcallihan@bradenton.com or mgarbett@bradenton.com. We hope to hear from you.