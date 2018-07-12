Retail Recap: Here's what's new, what's coming and what's gone in Manatee in 2018

Palmetto Detwiler's: 'Everything will be bigger'

By Ryan Callihan

July 12, 2018 10:40 AM

With tons of new restaurants and other business opening all the time in Bradenton and around Manatee County, it’s hard to keep track of it all.

Here’s a recap of some of the spots that opened and closed in the first half of 2018, as well as what’s to come in the second half of the year.

What’s New?

All Greek consultant Spyros Marinos and owner Brandon Kern hold servings of food at their new restaurant, which is located at 4816 14th St. W. in Bradenton.
Wesley Rose, owner of The Clam on 59th, gives a description of some of the local art hanging in his new restaurant. The art was created by David Skaggs and is primarily made up of palm tree fronds and shells.

Hillary Koester, owner of Five Star Pizza, explains her restaurant’s Piezilla Challenge. The contests pits up to two people against a giant 24-inch pizza. If they can finish in 25 minutes, they earn $250 in store credit to the pizzeria.

Lauri Contarino (left) an Erica McCreadie are set to open Tellers, their co-owned coffee shop on the south side of the Bakker Building, which used to be a Bank of America branch, Monday, June 25. Service will be primarily focused on quick to-go orders, just like in larger cities across the world, from a retrofitted bank teller window.
Kathi Flath is moving her Plain & Fancy Designs shop from Cortez Road West to Manatee Avenue West. She said the new business, K.Designs, specializes in textiles and anything for home interiors. Flath has more than 60,000 fabric designs on hand and

What’s Coming?

ALDI announced plans to invest $1.6 billion in revamping 1,300 stores across the U.S. by 2020 in February 2017. An employee confirmed that a local ALDI store is being remodeled and will temporarily close in August to complete the construction.
A new Kay Jewelers location is coming to the Promenade shopping center at the corner of Manatee Avenue and 67th Street West.
What’s Gone?

Chef Jim Copening and Donna Slawsky pause for a moment in their Arts & Eats restaurant. The couple announced they will permanently close their doors after Mother’s Day in order to spend more time traveling and enjoying their lives with one another.
  • After six years in the Village of the Arts, Arts & Eats closed on Mother’s Day.
  • Ace’s Live was sold just before its 30th anniversary.
  • Gigi’s Cupcakes closed amid a legal battle with franchise operators.

Have a new restaurant or business opening soon? Give us a shout. Send tips to rcallihan@bradenton.com or mgarbett@bradenton.com. We hope to hear from you.

