Retail Recap: Here's what's new, what's coming and what's gone in Manatee in 2018

With tons of new restaurants and other business opening all the time in Bradenton and around Manatee County, it’s hard to keep track of it all.
Here’s a recap of some of the spots that opened and closed in the first half of 2018, as well as what’s to come in the second half of the year.
What’s New?
- Bradenton’s first dedicated CBD shop opened in March.
- Famous baseball player John Kruk recently opened Kruk’s Philly Steaks.
- Eastside Diner opened with an expansive menu in May.
- All Greek, an authentic Greek restaurant, opened in March.
- A Glory Days sports bar replaced Lee Roy Selmon’s.
- The Bearded Clam has a new look, a new name and a new location.
- The Freckled Fin made a return back to Anna Maria in February.
- In February, a donut shop on Manatee Avenue rebranded as a Vietnamese restaurant.
- Gainesville-based Five Star Pizza brings “Florida pizza” to Bradenton.
- Cremesh European Restaurant, which specializes in European dishes opened in June.
- The people at Tellers Coffee Garden hope their new walk-up cafe will entice you to explore downtown Bradenton.
- A Texas-based doughnut shop made its Florida debut in June.
- Chicagoans can get their authentic pizza fix at JoJo’s Taste of Chicago.
- One-of-a-kind crafts are on offer at this Bradenton vendor showcase.
- Selah Freedom’s boutique where the proceeds go toward ending sex trafficking found a new home.
- This Bradenton interior designer wants to help reupholster your home.
- The Mall at UTC welcomed Clean Juice and a Louis Vuitton store.
- Papa Joe’s Sports Bar re-opened nine months after Hurricane Irma destroyed everything in the establishment.
- In March, Metro Diner opened two new Sarasota locations.
What’s Coming?
- Detwiler’s Farm Market is set to open in the coming weeks.
- The Green at Lakewood Ranch has a host of retailers lined up to fill its spaces.
- Permits have been filed for a new Taco Bell in Lakewood Ranch.
- A new Dollar General store could be coming to Cortez.
- In August, Ohio-based Skyline Chili will open one of its franchise restaurants in Lakewood Ranch.
- A Kahwa Coffee location will open at the Mall at UTC in the fall.
- In the coming months, a new barbecue joint will open along State Road 70.
- “Modern” improvements are coming to this grocery store on Cortez.
- A new hardware shop is coming to the Mount Vernon shopping plaza in the fall.
- Kay Jewelers is coming to a Bradenton shopping center.
What’s Gone?
- Miller’s Dutch Kitch’n closed and went up for sale in April.
- Bradenton’s Evie’s Tavern location closed in June.
- Manatee Avenue’s cherished Latte Luna coffee shop closed in March.
- Village Idiot Pizzeria closed after it attempted to remake itself two times in the span of a year.
- After six years in the Village of the Arts, Arts & Eats closed on Mother’s Day.
- Ace’s Live was sold just before its 30th anniversary.
- Gigi’s Cupcakes closed amid a legal battle with franchise operators.
Have a new restaurant or business opening soon? Give us a shout. Send tips to rcallihan@bradenton.com or mgarbett@bradenton.com. We hope to hear from you.
