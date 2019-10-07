Dirty dining: Inspectors find mold, insects, more issues at Bradenton-area restaurants

SHARE COPY LINK

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County, several area restaurants were cited for employee handwashing issues and moldy equipment.

Moldy tomatoes were observed at one establishment, and another restaurant had flying insects near the bar.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Arby’s, 3608 First St., Bradenton

An inspector found sliced tomatoes with a mold-like growth in a walk-in cooler.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

Shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, gyro meat, cooked peppers and salami were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods had been held overnight, and a stop sale was issued for all of the items.

The restaurant operator was unable to hold the majority of potentially hazardous food items on site at 41 degrees or below, according to an inspector. Additionally, no temperature monitoring was being documented at the establishment.

Vanilla dairy mixture in an ice cream hopper was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Foods in a reach-in cooler that were supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control had no time marking, and the time that the foods were removed from temperature control could not be determined.

Water was shut off at an employee handwash sink on the cook line.

Hot water at a handwash sink at the front counter did not reach 100 degrees.

Hot water at a three-compartment sink did not reach 100 degrees.

There was no certified food manager for the establishment, and no currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.





There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Chopstix, 6045 26th St. W., Bradenton

Beef steak and raw, marinating chicken were stored above ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Fried boneless chicken wings and sweet and sour chicken that had been cooked days earlier had no date-markings assessed.

There was no hot running water at a three-compartment sink.

A chemical test kit used to measure sanitizer levels was expired.





A handwash sink was blocked by a plastic cover and not accessible for employee use.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and soiled with food debris.

A wet wiping cloth was not store in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez

Coleslaw, sour cream, grouper and raw shrimp were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

Open hot dogs in a reach-in cooler were not properly date-marked.

A can opener blade was rusty.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 11633 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

An employee changed gloves without a handwash. An inspector educated the restaurant operator on proper handwashing procedure.

Tomatoes, shredded cheese and tuna salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were moved to a freezer.

Cooking utensils were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

China Gourmet, 4278 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

China Gourmet, 4278 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water only.

Raw eggs were being held at room temperature on the cook line.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

The food manager’s certification was expired. No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use. Corrective action was taken.

Marinating beef was stored on the floor in a food preparation area, and a bag of onions was stored on the floor in a dry storage area, according to an inspector.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

An employee was observed washing hands at a preparation sink.

An in-use rice scoop was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and soiled with food debris.

There was no water provided at an employee handwash sink.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 4286 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately five small flying insects on a wet wiping cloth in the bar area.

Sausage, sliced ham, diced turkey, shredded cheese, sliced tomatoes, sour cream, coleslaw and raw sliced chicken breast were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw salmon and raw pork were stored over blue cheese and Parmesan cheese in a walk-in cooler.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A wall on the cook line was soiled.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees on the cook line.





A follow-up inspection was required.

During a follow-up inspection the next day, sour cream, coleslaw, sliced tomatoes, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce and raw chicken breast were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to refrain from storing potentially hazardous food items above the line of demarcation in reach-in coolers and advised applying ice to the items that measured above 41 degrees. Another follow-up inspection was required.

Apollonia Grill, 8235 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

An employee was observed changing gloves without a handwash. Corrective action was taken.

A mixer head was soiled with food debris.

A can-opener blade was soiled.

A handwash sink was blocked by a laundry bag.

Food was stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer and a walk-in cooler.

There was debris buildup on ceiling vents in a server area and throughout the kitchen, according to an inspector.

An employee without a proper hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Reach-in cooler gaskets were soiled with a slimy/mold-like buildup.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

The Bistro at The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Cases of food were stored on the floor of a dry storage area and on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

An employee handwash sink was soiled.

There was limescale buildup inside of a dishwasher.





A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Poppo’s Taqueria, 4220 53rd Ave. E. #108, Bradenton

An employee began working without first washing hands.

Pico de gallo had not been cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees within four hours. The food was discarded.

A chemical test kit used to ensure the proper sanitization of equipment and utensils was expired.

Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

The floor of a walk-in cooler was soiled.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Burger King, 8502 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

An employee did not wash hands before putting on gloves, according to an inspector. The employee was educated on proper procedure.

Pitchers were blocking access to an employee handwash sink near the take-out window. Corrective action was taken.





An inspector observed at least 14 ceiling tiles in the dining area that were water-damaged.

An ice bucket was stored on the floor in between uses.

The interior of a convection oven had an accumulation of debris inside.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

The sink in the men’s restroom was soiled.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Wingstop, 3553 First St. E., Bradenton

Corn on the cob and raw chicken wings were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector advised the restaurant operator to lower the temperature at cold holding units or put the food on ice.

An employee was observed washing hands at a sink other than an approved handwash sink.

No soap was provided at a sink in the warewashing area.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days prior.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.