Dirty dining: Dirty hands, moldy equipment, flies among problems at Bradenton restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments had employee handwashing issues.

Multiple Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for moldy or slimy equipment, and one food truck had flies near food.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Hibachi Express, 4533 14th St. W., Bradenton

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Miso soup, clear soup and white rice were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.

Cooked rice at the sushi bar had no time marking and the time that it was removed from temperature control could not be determined.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Single service articles were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An employee was observed washing hands without soap.

A handwash sink in a food preparation area was blocked by a table and not accessible to employees.

Hot water was not provided at a handwash sink at the sushi bar.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.





A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A container of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An in-use knife was stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Station 400, 8215 Lakewood Main St. #103, Bradenton

Food was stored on the floors of a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored above a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

There was a heavy accumulation of debris in a convection oven, according to an inspector.

Wet wiping cloths on the cook line were not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Wet wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

A slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Bonefish Grill, 8101 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota

An employee on the cook line failed to wash hands before putting on new gloves.

Kitchen tiles above the cook line were soiled, according to an inspector.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Reach-in cooler drawers had a slimy buildup.

There was an accumulation of debris inside of a convection oven.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

A dishwasher was observed handling soiled dishes or utensils and then handling clean dishes or utensils without washing hands.

Multiple cooks and a dishwasher were observed washing hands with cold water.

A server was observed handling soiled dishes and then picking up plated food or a beverage without washing hands.

Opened diced chicken was not properly date-marked.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

There was not test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Waffle batter and pancake batter on the cook line had no time marking and the time that they had been removed from temperature control could not be determined.





Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and encrusted with food debris.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

A follow-up inspection was required.

SHARE COPY LINK Here are five trends in the restaurant industry, according to the National Restaurant Association's 2019 State of the Restaurant Industry report.

Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton

Corn casserole was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A restaurant operator increased the heat at the holding unit.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days prior.

There was no soap provided at a handwash sink in a warewashing area.

There was limescale buildup inside of an ice machine.

The floor in a warewashing area was covered in standing water.

Walk-in cooler shelves were encrusted with food debris.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Nam Fong, 653 Cortez Road W. # A, Bradenton

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A server was observed washing hands in a preparation sink.

A manager’s food manager certification was expired.

A soap dispenser at a handwash sink in the kitchen was not working.

A container of raw chicken was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A wall on the cook line was dirty.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A follow-up inspection was required.

The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton

Pico de gallo and shredded mozzarella were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment had no certified food manager.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A follow-up inspection was required.





Oak & Stone, 5405 University Pkwy #101, University Park

Chicken wings, cooked pasta, shredded cheese, heavy cream and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods had been held for over 12 hours. A stop sale was issued.

An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves.

Coffee filters and food containers were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Cardboard pizza circles intended for single use were being reused.

The interior of a convection oven was soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Johnny’s New York Style Pizzeria, 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton

Multiple pizzas were being stored at room temperature with no time markings indicating when they were removed from temperature control.

Multiple processed foods were not properly date-marked after opening.

A box of raw chicken and cans of tomatoes were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager was employed at the location.

Single service items were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Peach’s Restaurant, 6057 26th St. W., Bradenton

Whole milk, chocolate milk, shredded cheese, butter, watermelon, cantaloupe, sausage links and hard-boiled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

The kitchen ceiling was soiled.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and encrusted with food debris.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Alday’s BBQ, 2091 Global Court, Sarasota (food truck)

An inspector observed three flying insects on the truck within the proximity of a food area. The food truck operator closed a screen door to prevent the insects from entering.

There was no sanitizer of any kind available for warewashing. The restaurant operator obtained a chlorine sanitizing agent.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness or symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

An employee was observed washing hands in a sink other than a handwash sink.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager was employed at the location.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.