It’s National Pasta Day. Here’s where locals recommend for Italian dining in Bradenton

Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day — and what better way to celebrate than at a favorite local Italian restaurant.

Earlier this year, we asked members of our Facebook group, “Manatee Eats,” where to dine Italian in Manatee County, and the results were plentiful.

If you are in search of pure and traditional Italian, Italian fusion or the Americanized version of the cuisine, there’s something nearby for you. And pasta is plentiful on all of the menus.

Here’s where locals recommend.

Tiramisu Ristorante Italiano

Wife-and-husband team Monica and Luca Cecconi immigrated from Italy in 2014 to bring a taste of their home country’s cuisine to the States. Tiramisu Ristorante Italiano has kept earning top reviews ever since.

Known affectionately by locals as Tiramisu, this Bradenton restaurant offers authentic Italian food, wine and dessert in warm and cozy environs.

Luca specializes in fine Italian wine; Monica is the head chef.

The kitchen turns out homemade pasta (try tagliatelle, penne, ravioli and spaghetti) soup, salad, seafood and more. Daily specials add variety to the menu.

Whatever you order, don’t forget to try the namesake dessert. Delizioso.

Tiramisu Ristorante Italiano is at 5215 14th St. W. in Bradenton.

Info: tiramisubradenton.com.

Ortygia

Ortygia is a romantic spot for authentic Italian dining in the heart of Village of the Arts in Bradenton.

Chef Gaetano “Guy” Cannata specializes in a fusion of old world cuisines.

The result is dishes that bring out the best of Sicilian, French and Mediterranean cooking.

Try hot and cold appetizers, savory tarts, pastas, soups, salads and a daily catch of seafood.

Ortygia is at 1418 13th St. W. in Bradenton.

Info: ortygiarestaurant.com.

Eat Organico Ristorante Italiano

Eat Organico chef Simone Salustri crafts authentic Italian dishes with organic and local ingredients and then plates them beautifully.

Soups and salads, pastas, appetizers, seafood and meat entrees await at the Bradenton restaurant.

The menu includes traditional and adventurous offerings, from fettuccine with Roman-style meat sauce to homemade lasagna with corvina and Italian cheeses.

And if you’re looking for a new culinary experience, try crudo. Sometimes referred to as “Italian sushi,” it’s servings of uncooked, marinated seafood like anchovies, snapper, salmon tartare and octopus.

Eat Organico is at 4832 Cortez Road. W in Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/eatorganicoauthenticitalian.

Art Caffe Italian Bakery and Market

Remo and Meridith Mambelli have created a haven for Italian flavors in Village of the Arts.

Art Caffe Italian Bakery and Market plates pizza, pasta, salad and sandwiches with a mouthwatering pop.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner five days a week and offers indoor and outdoor seating — plus walls lined with local and imported craft art.

Art Caffe Italian Bakery and Market is at 930 12th St. W. in Bradenton.

Info: artecaffebradenton.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ Bella Mia Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., #401, Bradenton

▪ Fav’s Italian Cucina, 419 12th St. W., Bradenton

▪ A Casa Tua, 8799 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Wheat + Water Italian Kitchen, 7303 52nd Place E., Bradenton

▪ Luigi’s Grille, 5348 34th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Villa Italia Cafe, 2808 10th St. W., Palmetto

▪ Ferraro’s Italian Grille, 8348 U.S. 301, Parrish

▪ Danny’s Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Verona Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 5257 33rd St. E., Bradenton

▪ Carmen’s Italian Cafe, 515 27th St. E., Bradenton

▪ Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza, 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Vinny’s Italian Kitchen, 5337 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

▪ San Remo Pizza and Pasta, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Gio Fabulous Pizza & Martini Bar, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Vertoris Pizza House, 6830 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Isola Bella Italian Eatery, 5904 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Petrosino’s Italian Deli and Market, 5913 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

▪ Disabled American Veterans Hall, 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton

Sarasota:

▪ Cafe Baci, 4001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

▪ Pino’s, 3800 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join today and get in on the local food and drink conversation.