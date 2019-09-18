Dirty dining: Live bugs. Dead bugs. This and more found at Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments were cited for having dead or live insects on site.

Other restaurants had issues including holding foods at unsafe temperatures and food employees working without hair restraints.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton

An inspector observed approximately eight flying insects on site.

Mozzarella cheese, slaw, cooked shrimp, squid, haddock and grouper were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were iced down for rapid cooling.

Bread that was cooling at a sushi bar was not protected from contamination, according to an inspector.

A dishmachine was not sanitizing properly. An inspector instructed a manager to call for service and set up sanitizer at a three-compartment sink in the meantime.

Three soda guns and their holsters were soiled with accumulated slime/debris. A manager cleaned all of them.

There was an accumulation of grease on the kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. An employee cleaned it.

A follow-up inspection was required.

China Taste, 8421 Tuttle Ave., Sarasota

A cook was observed touching lettuce for a salad with bare hands. An inspector advised the restaurant operator that employees must wear gloves when touching ready-to-eat food.

Raw animal foods were not being separated based upon required minimum cooking temperature. Raw chicken was stored directly over raw beef in a walk-in cooler.

Raw eggs were being held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Fried chicken was being cooled at room temperature, and it was not cooling rapidly enough, according to an inspector.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored inside. Corrective action was taken.

Single-service items were stored unprotected from contamination.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Food was stored on the floor.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Thai Soup, 4460 Tallevast Road, Sarasota (food truck)

Raw chicken and raw beef in a reach-in cooler were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A food truck operator manually lowered the cooler temperature.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses or symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

The food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no hot running water at a three-compartment sink.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

A probe thermometer did not measure the required range of temperatures.

Required employee training was expired for all employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Burger King, 2319 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

There was a dead roach in a dry storage room.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

The ceiling was soiled.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A floor area was covered in standing water. The area was cleaned up.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Best Western Plus Bradenton Hotel & Suites, 648 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

Liquid egg product was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees for more than 12 hours, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.

A sponge and a plastic bottle were stored inside on an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

An employee purse was stored on top of oranges in a kitchen prep area. The purse was removed.

A plastic table top used as a cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Here are five trends in the restaurant industry, according to the National Restaurant Association's 2019 State of the Restaurant Industry report.

Skyline Chili, 4112 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

Pasta was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, and the food had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued.

An employee without a proper hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. A restaurant operator provided a hair restraint.

There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. An inspector provided the proper forms.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.