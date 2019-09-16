Dirty dining: Dozens of flies prompt closure of Anna Maria Island restaurant

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, Oma’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island was temporarily shut down after dozens of flies were observed on site.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for handwashing issues and and failing to properly sanitize wiping cloths.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Oma’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 201 Gulf Drive N., Bradenton Beach

Oma’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Bradenton Beach was temporarily shut down on Sept. 10 after an inspector observed live insects on site.

An inspector observed approximately three flying insects in a back kitchen area, approximately 30 flying insects in the women’s restroom and approximately 30 flying insects in the men’s restroom.

Lasagna, pasta, mozzarella cheese, deli meat, ham, provolone cheese, shredded cheese, homemade pizza sauce, meat sauce ricotta and cut tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Buckets of vegetables and homemade pizza sauce were stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler.

There was only one handwash sink for the entire kitchen area.

The establishment increased seating without providing written approval from the local fire authority and wastewater provider.

In-use tongs were stored on an oven door handle in between uses. The tongs were removed.

Proof of required training was not available for two employees.

The restaurant was allowed to reopen after a follow-up inspection on Sept. 11. Another follow-up inspection was required.

Little Saigon Cafe, 3211 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Milk, yogurt and half and half were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The products had been held overnight and were voluntarily discarded.

An inspector observed an employee put a glove to his face, blow in the glove and then try to put it on. The inspector educated the employee on proper handwashing and glove-changing procedure, and the employee washed hands and put on a new pair of gloves.

Chemical products were stored with food in a kitchen area. The chemicals were relocated.

A handwash sink was blocked by an garbage can and not accessible for employee use. It garbage can was moved.





Chicken and pork were left at room temperature to cool. The foods were moved to a refrigerator.

Cut vegetables in a cooler were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple employees were engaged in food preparation without wearing hats or hair nets. Corrective action was taken.





Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 7155 53rd St. E., Bradenton

Yogurt mixture and vanilla dairy mixture were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were discarded.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime..

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water only. Corrective action was taken.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

The ceiling was soiled.

Single-service items were stored unprotected from contamination.

Walk-in cooler and freezer floors were soiled.

A follow-up inspection was required.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Dunkin, 7942 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Breaded chicken breast was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.

The establishment had no certified food manager.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

In-use utensils were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

Gaskets on a reach-in cooler were soiled with a slimy/mold-like buildup.

An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Cases of food were stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer.

A follow-up inspection was required.

InfuZions Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine, 6090 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

An employee began working without first washing hands.

An employee was observed washing hands without soap.

Rice noodles were held in a pot on the cook line without temperature control.

Bean sprouts were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler.

Raw animal foods in a walk-in cooler were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink at the bar.

No probe thermometer was at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Multiple soups and food items in a walk-in cooler were not properly date-marked.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Waffle House, 603 67th St. Circle E., Bradenton

A cook changed gloves without washing hands in the process. An inspector educated the employee on proper handwashing procedures.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with a slimy build-up.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.