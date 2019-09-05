More dirty dining: Flies, slime, black mold and more issues at Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, several establishments were cited for having mold buildup on equipment or surfaces.

Other restaurants had issues including flies on site, slimy food prep tables and food held at unsafe temperatures.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 2106 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An inspector observed approximately 100 ceiling tiles soiled with a black mold-like substance throughout the entire dining and bar area of the restaurant.

An inspector observed three flying insects in the bar area and three flying insects near the wait station.

Milk that had been held overnight at the bar measured at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The milk was discarded.

Butter was being held at room temperature, and there were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold the potentially hazardous food. An inspector provided the proper paperwork.

Caesar dressing, stuffed mushrooms. cut lettuce, cut tomatoes, pasta, veal and spinach were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Some of the items were moved to refrigeration and others were iced down.

Lids were stored inside of an employee handwash sink.

There was standing water on the floor near the cook line and food preparation areas.

Popi’s Place Too, 815 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

A cook was observed making hand-face contact and then touching a clean service utensil without first washing hands.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous foods. An inspector provided information on setting up procedures.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Grease and debris were observed on a wall around a kitchen hood vent.

There was soiled cardboard on the floor in the dishwashing area. The cardboard was removed.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination.

An employee drink was stored over a food preparation area. It was removed.

A cook was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

The interior of a convection oven had had a heavy accumulation of food debris, according to an inspector.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Paradise Bagels and Cafe, 3210 E. Bay Dr., Holmes Beach

All of the potentially hazardous foods in a reach-in cooler were being held at unsafe temperatures. Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, American cheese, cut tomato and raw salmon were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. All of the foods were relocated for rapid cooling.

Dryer sheets and chemicals were stored by cooking utensils. The items were shelved.

Sanitizer in use for warewashing exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water at a handwash sink in the men’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink in the back kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food managers were employed at the restaurant.





There was a large amount of grease on the wall and/or ceiling above cooking equipment, according to an inspector.

Butter was being held at room temperature, and there were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold the potentially hazardous food. An inspector provided the proper paperwork and it was completed.

Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins, 6420 U.S. 301, Ellenton

An inspector observed a buildup of debris and slime on a food preparation table.

An employee failed to wash hands before putting on new gloves.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink.

The handle of an ice scoop was in contact with ice. Corrective action was taken.

Ice creams were stored uncovered in a walk-in freezer.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

SoFresh, 11569 State Road 70 #106, Bradenton

Raw eggs were stored over cooked chicken and against raw carrots. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked rice and cut tomatoes that were held for over 24 hours were not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

In-use spoons were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

An in-use knife was stored in a crack between pieces of equipment. It was removed.

Wet wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizing solution between uses.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

An employee changed gloves without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

Utensils near a grill remained soiled for over four hours, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Rockin Gelato, 6646 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Provolone cheese, cheddar cheese, American cheese and Swiss cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the foods.

Raw beef was stored over fruit and bread in a reach-in freezer. The beef was relocated.

Domino’s Pizza, 2551 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. # 108, Bradenton

Cooked pasta, breaded chicken, salami, provolone cheese, Parmesan cheese, cut spinach, shredded cheese and pizza sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the foods.

Chemical spray bottles were stored on the lip of a handwash sink. The bottles were removed.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation table. It was removed.

Paper plates were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Metro Diner, 4726 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Raw fish, cut melon, chicken salad, cheddar cheese, provolone cheese, cooked beef and cooked chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were relocated for rapid cooling.

Unwashed produce was stored over ready-to-eat deli meat, and frozen bread was stored under raw beef. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A dishmachine was not sanitizing properly. The restaurant operator ordered a repair.

Sonic Drive-In, 6008 14th St. W., Bradenton

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

There was a black mold-like growth in an ice scoop holder.





Commercially processed, pooled eggs were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Multiple walls were dirty.

The ceiling was dirty.

A bag of onions was stored on the kitchen floor.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.





The floors in a walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and under a three-compartment sink were soiled.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton

Beef patties, sauerkraut, cooked onions, chicken breast, chicken patties, chili, tomatoes and shredded cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Hot dogs were hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Walk-in cooler and/or walk-in freezer shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.

There was an accumulation of debris on a warewashing machine.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

Cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer.

There was a hole in the wall near a mop sink.

Waffle House, 1515 51st Ave. E., Ellenton

An cook failed to wash hands before putting on new gloves. An inspector educated the employee on proper handwashing procedure.

A wet wiping cloth in use on the cook line was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. It was removed.

Coffee filters were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A scrub pad was stored in a handwash sink. It was removed.

Jimmy John’s, 6923 State Road 70 E., Bradenton

An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Boxed sodas were stored on the floor.

Butter was being held and used at room temperature.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.