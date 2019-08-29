Dirty dining: Inspectors find major issues at Bradenton-area fast food joints, restaurants 

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County, multiple restaurants were cited for holding potentially hazardous foods like fish and dairy at unsafe temperatures.

A handful of Bradenton-area fast food restaurants had dirty kitchens and other issues.

Here’s what inspectors found:

The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria

Raw scallops, raw shrimp, grouper and cooked squash were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Ice was applied to the foods for rapid cooling.

Multiple cutting boards had cut marks and were no longer cleanable.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. A chef moved them.

There was liquid on the bottom shelf of a reach-in cooler. An employee cleaned the shelf.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution on the cook line was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution at the bar exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Containers of orange juice were stored in ice used for drinks at the bar. An inspector informed a manager that food storage is not allowed in drink ice.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

Required training was expired for one employee.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2515 University Parkway # 101, Sarasota

Diced tomatoes and onions, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

An ice chute on a self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

A sanitizer bottle was stored directly over beverages at the bar, according to an inspector.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

Guacamole was not cooling rapidly enough due to being covered.





A wall on the cook line was dirty.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

KFC/Long John Silver’s, 6520 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton

The ceiling was soiled with grease throughout the kitchen.

Hot water at a handwash sink in the men’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.

An employee drink cup was stored in a food preparation area. A manager moved it.

An inspector observed standing water on the floor near the restaurant’s cash registers.

Plastic to-go containers were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Warewashing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.





There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

There was a buildup of food debris in a reach-in cooler.

Culver’s, 2605 University Parkway, Sarasota

Vanilla dairy mixture, butter, shredded cheese and sour cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An ice chute on a self-service drink machine had a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A manager’s food manager certification was expired.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

An employee did not rub hands together for at least 10-15 seconds while washing hands.





Cooking oil was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris on a warewashing machine.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Popi’s Place on the Ranch, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. #102, Bradenton

Cases of food were stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer.

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation table. It was relocated.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A cook changed gloves without washing hands, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was observed washing utensils in a handwash sink.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not properly labeled. Corrective action was taken.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. #106, Bradenton

Steak meat, tuna salad and cooked chicken breast were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued.

A probe thermometer was not properly calibrated. Corrective action was taken.

Pizza Hut, 8343 Market St., Bradenton

There was an accumulation of debris on the exterior of a warewashing machine.

The ceiling was dirty above a pizza-making table.

There was a buildup of grease under multiple fryers.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled.

A wall behind the dishmachine was soiled with accumulated black debris.

An inspector observed debris on pans stored above a dish area.

Popi’s Place, 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Cooked beef, American cheese, sauerkraut, feta cheese, raw beef and raw eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Some of the food was iced down and some of it was moved to another reach-in cooler.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength because the machine was not functioning properly. A restaurant operator called a repair service.

An unapproved sanitizer was in use for warewashing. A restaurant operator prepared the proper sanitizer.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.