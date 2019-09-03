Dirty dining: Flies on the bread. Unsafe meat temperatures. This sub shop was shut down.

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

During the most recent inspections of Manatee County restaurants, a Jersey Mike’s Subs in the University Park area was temporarily shut down after live insects and major food temperature issues were observed on site.

Other restaurants had issues including lack of employee handwashing and exposing single-service items to potential contamination.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8210 Tourist Center Drive, University Park

An inspector ordered that Jersey Mike’s Subs be temporarily closed on Aug. 29 after observing live insects on site and food temperature control issues.

An inspector observed approximately 14 flying insects at the bottom shelf of a food preparation table. Flies were landing on a loaf of bread and a sandwich, according to an inspector.

Two of the three cold-holding units on site were incapable of maintaining the minimum temperature required to safely hold potentially hazardous foods. Tuna salad, ham, roast beef, Swiss cheese, peppered ham and turkey were being cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Meat balls were hot held at a temperature of less than 135 degrees.

Multiple foods were not properly date-marked.

The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

An in-use utensil was stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

The food manager’s certification was expired.

There was no proof of required training for two employees hired more than 60 days prior.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

The establishment offered raw and/or undercooked animal foods without a written consumer advisory.





During a follow-up inspection on Aug. 30, an inspector observed approximately 10 flying insects throughout the restaurant. A restaurant operator attempted to kill the flies. The restaurant remained shut down.

The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Aug. 31 and was allowed to reopen.

First Watch, 8306 Market St., Bradenton

An inspector observed a cook handle a garbage can and then touch ready-to-eat shredded cheese without first washing hands and putting on new gloves. The employee was educated on proper procedure.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

No handwashing sign was provided at an employee handwash sink in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored on the cook line. It was removed.

Coffee filters were stored uncovered in the kitchen. Correction action was taken.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

Pupuseria Y Taqueria Cristelle, 5507 14th St. W., Bradenton (Food truck)

An inspector observed two flying insects inside. The inspector advised the food truck operator to use screens or air curtains at the window and door.

Sliced turkey, queso, yellow rice, maduros and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were being held at room temperature.

A handwash sink was not usable due to items stored inside.





Food-contact services were not being properly sanitized before use.

Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination.

Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Drive, N., Bradenton Beach

All of the potentially hazardous foods in a walk-in cooler were being cold held at unsafe temperatures. Pasta, salmon, rice, butter, cooked chicken, cooked veggies, raw beef, raw chicken, cooked potatoes, sour cream, watermelon, heavy cream, milk, cooked beets, cut tomatoes, onion soup, marinara, pico de gallo, cream cheese and hard-boiled eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A manager said that repairs were being completed. A stop sale was issued for all of the foods.

Shredded cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees on the cook line. A cook voluntarily discarded the cheese.

Two soda guns at the bar were soiled. A manager cleaned them.

Scoops on the cook line were stored in standing water at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A cook removed the scoops from service.

There was water damage to the ceiling throughout the restaurant.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.