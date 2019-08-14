Dirty dining: Raw shrimp, raw tuna and more issues at these Bradenton restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County, a handful of restaurants were cited for holding foods at unsafe temperatures.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for issues including raw food touching ready-to-eat food and employees who failed to follow handwashing procedures.

Mitaka Japanese Ramen House, 6749 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

A jug of oil was stored on the kitchen floor. A manager shelved it.

An inspector observed four knives that were stored between cracks in pieces of equipment on the cook line. The knives were removed.

Sponges were in use to clean and sanitize food contact surfaces. Corrective action was taken.

A container of medicine was stored with plates on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Raw tuna and soup base with chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The tuna was sent to a walk-in cooler for rapid cooling and the soup base was discarded.

Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat miso in a walk-in cooler. The shrimp was relocated.

Cooked garlic and oil mixture was held at ambient temperature, and there were no written procedures in place for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. Corrective action was taken.





Multiple food items that were prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours in a walk-in cooler had no date-marking. Corrective action was taken.

Bob Evans, 4115 14th St. W., Bradenton

Grease was accumulated on the floor near the cook line.

An inspector observed a cook put on gloves after changing tasks without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

A manager’s food manager certification was expired.

There was no currently certified food service manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation and/or handling. A certified food manager arrived during the inspection.

The wash solution in a hot water dishmachine was not reaching the proper minimum temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Dunkin’, 5601 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

American cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

An employee used a handwash sink as a dump sink. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days prior.





A food employee had an ineffective hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

There was a hole in the door of a walk-in cooler.

Employee personal items were stored with food in a dry storage area. A manager designated an area for the items.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report this story? Each week, the Bradenton Herald reviews data of restaurants that have been recently inspected in Manatee County. Local public health departments regularly inspect businesses serving food to ensure restaurants and other food retail outlets are following safe food handling procedures.

San Remo Pizza and Pasta, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees. A manager posted a sign.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength, and the machine was not working properly, according to an inspector. A manager put in a service call for the machine.

A bag of flour was stored on the kitchen floor. An employee shelved it.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. An employee cleaned it.

An inspector observed pizza and garlic rolls being held at room temperature, and there were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to hold potentially hazardous food. Corrective action was taken.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.