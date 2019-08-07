Dirty dining: Several Bradenton-area restaurants cited for roaches, mold, other issues

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County, several restaurants are having issues maintaining proper handwashing practices.

Improper handwashing among food workers can lead to the spread of Hepatitis A; Florida is currently experiencing a major outbreak of the disease.

Other citations at Bradenton-area restaurants included dead roaches on equipment and raw food stored over food that was ready to eat.

Anna’s Deli, 8207 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

The ice chute on a drink machine was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

Sliced roast beef, sliced ham, sliced provolone cheese, egg salad, chicken salad, tuna salad and coleslaw were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

The air thermometer in a food display case was not accurate.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were preparing or handling food.

There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days prior.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

There was a beverage stored in a handwash sink, making it unusable.

The ceiling was dirty.

An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Single service items were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 8192 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

Diced tomatoes and pulled pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Hot water a handwash sink in the women’s restroom did not reach 100 degrees.

Hot water was not provided at a handwash sink on the make line.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.

Smilefin Poke, 8196 Tourist Center Dr., Bradenton

A wall in the kitchen was soiled with grease, food debris and/or dust.

Single service items were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Corn, cut avocado and krab were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A rice cooker was blocking a handwash sink, making it unusable.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Hideko Sushi and Thai, 7646 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

An inspector observed four dead roaches and roach excrement on the gasket of a reach-in freezer. The roaches and excrement were removed.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed employees enter the restaurant from a rear exit with gloves on. They did not wash hands and change gloves before beginning to work with clean equipment.

An employee was observed washing hands without removing gloves and did not use soap or hot water, an inspector said.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink at the warewashing area.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat, cut vegetables in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The food manager’s certification was expired.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were preparing or handling food. A certified food manager arrived during the inspection.

There was no proof of required training for four employees hired more than 60 days prior.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Wings-N-Things, 7640 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

The ceiling was dirty.

Walls throughout the kitchen were soiled with grease, food debris and/or dust, according to an inspector.

Sour cream was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat, diced tomatoes in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Cooked ribs in a reach-in cooler were not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

No soap was provided at a restroom handwash sink.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Food was stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.