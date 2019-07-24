Dirty dining: Mold, open wounds, dirty hands and more at Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for handwashing issues.

Improper handwashing among food workers can lead to the spread of Hepatitis A; Florida is currently experiencing a major outbreak of the disease.

An Anna Maria Island restaurant was cited when an employee was observed working with an open and infected wound.

Here’s what inspectors found.

Oma’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 201 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

An inspector observed six flying insects in the kitchen area and two in a pizza-making area.

An employee with an infected sore or wound on an exposed portion of the arm was handling food or clean equipment, according to an inspector.

A server handled soiled dishes and then touched food or drink to be served without washing hands.

The restaurant was missing a handwash sink.

No soap was provided at two handwash sinks. The restaurant operator only had enough soap to restock one.

An employee rubbed hands together for less than 10-15 seconds while handwashing. Corrective action was taken.

Employee drinks were stored with restaurant food in a walk-in cooler.

Buckets of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Food was stored uncovered in a reach-in freezer.

Deli meat, sliced ham, provolone cheese, milk and marinara were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken. A stop sale was issued for the marinara.

Raw ground beef was stored over cooked sausage and raw fish.





Chili’s Grill and Bar, 6010 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Cut tomatoes, shredded cheese, butter and cooked pasta were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

A dishmachine was dirty.

An employee with no beard restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Subway, 2215 60th Ave. E., Ellenton

Warewashing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.

Cut tomatoes and cut lettuce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

A knife cleaning system was being used incorrectly, and the sanitizer in it was dirty. The restaurant operator discontinued use of the system.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Dr., Palmetto

Butter packets were cold held a temperature greater than 41 degrees. The butter was placed in a fridge.

Grilled onions were hot held at at a temperature less than 135 degrees. The onions were put on a grill to be heated.





Raw eggs were stored over cooked sausage and spinach in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An ice bin was visibly soiled.

Open sliced cheese was not properly date-marked.

A server was observed dumping a cleaning bucket into a handwash sink.

Hot was was not provided at multiple employee handwash sinks.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were preparing or handling food.

There was a cat in the outdoor bar area. A restaurant operator stated that the cat belonged to neighbors. The inspector explained the importance of keeping non-service animals off of the premises.

There was grease accumulated under equipment on the cook line.

Two spray bottles containing toxic substances were not labeled.

Blue Jasper Restaurant, 5718 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Sliced ham, sliced cheddar, sliced tomatoes and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The food was iced down.

A soda machine had a buildup near the nozzles, according to an inspector. A restaurant operator cleaned it.

A chemical was stored near clean pans. An employee moved the chemical.

Food was stored uncovered in a walk-in cooler. A restaurant operator covered the food.

There was a gap under the back door of the restaurant. The inspector educated the restaurant operator regarding food protection.

There were employee drinks on a preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

All Greek Street Food, 4816 14th St. W., Bradenton

A pie stored in a dessert cooler that was accessible to customers was not covered.

Raw eggs, Swiss cheese and tzatziki sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in an ice machine.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Cold Stone Creamery, 7476 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Waffle cones were stored in non-food grade totes lined with trash bags.

Ice cream mix was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.