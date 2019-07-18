Dirty dining: Rodents were chewing on pasta, pooping on food. The restaurant got shut down

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County, River Club Grille at The River Club golf course in Bradenton was temporarily shut down when an inspector found signs of rodent activity on site.

Other Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for issues including storing meats at unsafe temperatures and dirty surfaces.

Here’s what inspectors found:

River Club Grille at The River Club, 6600 River Club Blvd., Bradenton

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An inspector ordered that the River Club Grille in Bradenton be temporarily shut down on July 11 after observing signs of rodent activity.

An inspector observed 24 rodent droppings on the floor of a dry storage area where food was kept. Additionally, there was one rodent dropping on a box of confectioners sugar and one on a large can of tomatoes. Two droppings were observed under a dish machine and two more were observed under a grill station on the cook line.

A bag of spaghetti in dry storage had been chewed up by a rodent, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued and a manager voluntarily discarded the pasta.

An employee cracked raw eggs and then continued cooking without washing hands, according to an inspector. An employee was also observed using a soiled dry towel to wipe hands. An inspector educated the employee regarding proper handwashing.

Sausage and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.





The interior and exterior of a dish machine was soiled.

A soiled wiping cloth was in use on the cook line.





There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.

River Club Grille met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on July 12 and was allowed to reopen.

Sunshine Caribbean Restaurant, 6320 15th St. E., Sarasota

White rice and black rice, and cooked chicken hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.

An inspector observed cooked plantains and black rice that were not being cooled down quickly enough in cold holding.

A wall on the cook line was soiled.

An air thermometer in a food holding unit was not accurate.





C’est La Vie, 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

Smoked salmon was cold held at temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Raw beef was stored over ready-to-eat food in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance inside of an ice machine.

An ice chute was soiled with mold-like substance/slime.

Open containers of milk and half-and-half were not properly date-marked.

The ceiling was dirty.

A wall on the cook line was dirty.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.

Food was stored on the floor in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

No currently certified food service manager was on duty while more than four employees were preparing or handling food.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

A probe thermometer used for measuring food temperatures was not accurate.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.