Iconic Parrish farm market becoming hot spot for street eats. Here’s where to find it

Brown's Grove Farm Market becoming a Parrish food truck destination Brown's Grove Farm Market becoming a Parrish fast-food destination. Business at 12255 U.S. 301 now has new owners and three food trucks.

Parrish icon Brown’s Grove Farm Market has new owners as well as a third food truck, making it a grab-and-go food magnet.

Tony and Sabrina Swackhammer purchased Brown’s Grove Farm Market, located at 12255 U.S. 301, on April 1 from Tim and Heidi Brown.

The Swackhammers were interested in buying the Browns’ food truck, which was called Mel’s Cafe and served Cajan style food and jerk chicken, when they learned that they were willing to sell the farm store as well.

Tony Swackhammer, a former full-time crane operator who had been cooking on the side and doing catering with his wife, decided to take the plunge and buy the entire operation.

“The Browns have really opened the door for us and been so helpful,” Swackhammer said of the decision to keep the name the same for the farm store.

Their food truck — actually a food trailer parked behind the farm store — is now Swack Daddy’s BBQ.

Each Tuesday-Thursday, Swack Daddy’s offers a light menu of pulled pork and pulled chicken. From Friday-Sunday, a full menu featuring brisket, baby back ribs, chicken, pulled pork and all the sides is available. All the cooking is done on site.

Swack Daddy’s barbecue is served out of this food trailer at Brown’s Grove Farm Market, 12255 U.S. 301, in Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

A jumbo pulled pork sandwich or jumbo pulled chicken sandwich with two sides and a drink is $8.75. Also on the menu are hot dogs, redneck nachos and The Swack Mac (homemade mac and cheese and choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, chives and jalapenos).

Barbecue by the pound and catering also are offered.

“One of our biggest plans is to be a destination for Parrish,” Swackhammer said.

In the future, look for food truck rallies, car shows, bike shows and “old-fashioned pig-pickings,” also known as pig roasts, he said.

They have a couple of mottos at Swack Daddy’s and Brown’s Grove. One is “where family, farm and food come together.” The other is “good barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a good start.”

Tony and Sabrina Swackhammer are the new owners of Brown’s Grove Fram Market, 12255 U.S. 301, Parrish, and also own Swack Daddy’s BBQ. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The farm market itself remains much the same. In addition to fresh produce, the store still carries goat milk, eggs and honey that the Browns carried.

Kyle O’Dell, 43, owner of the Florida Farmer’s Kitchen food truck, has known Swackhammer since both were 6 years old.

O’Dell owns an organic farm in Lithia and also has a cooking background.

“The whole truck is a chalkboard, “ O’Dell said of his menu, which changes frequently and includes produce from his farm.

On Friday, a “Cubanesque” sandwich, grilled chicken breast sandwich and cheeseburger were on the menu for $8 each. A grilled chicken Caesar wrap was $7.

Kyle O’Dell, owner of the Florida Farmer’s Kitchen food truck, is a recent addition to Browns’ Grove Farm Market in Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

O’Dell serves at Brown’s Grove Farm Market from Thursday-Saturday. A specialty is smoked onion mayonnaise, which customers seem to like on O’Dell’s hand-cut fries and other offerings.

Dea and Rick Gullett have operated Gulley’s food truck at Brown’s Grove Farm Market for two years, serving smoked mullet, crab rolls, grouper tacos, mullet spread and crab cakes.





“I think it’s awesome to have three food trucks here,” Dea Gullett said. “This is a great little hidden spot to come and bring the family and get a variety of options. You have fresh Florida food, you’ve got barbecue and you’ve got our fresh-caught seafood.

Dea Gullett has been selling fresh seafood at Gully’s food truck for two years at Brown’s Grove Farm Market in Parrish. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“You can bring the kids and see the goats, the turkey and the pig. You can also get your fresh vegetables while you’re here.”

Gulley’s is open from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information about Swack Daddy’s BBQ, visit swackdaddys.com or call 813-764-4237.