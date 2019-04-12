Dirty dining: Dead roaches and other unsanitary issues at these Manatee County restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple businesses had employees touching ready-to-eat foods.

Also, more food vendors in the Ellenton Prime Outlets food court were cited for various issues.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 3390 First St., Bradenton

An employee was observed handling chicken tenders with bare hands.

Coleslaw and banana pudding with whipped topping were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were discarded.

A ceiling area was soiled with accumulated dust.

There was standing or slow-draining water in the front counter area.

Warewashing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum strength allowed.

Hot water at a handwash sink at the front counter did not reach 100 degrees.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Reach-in cooler shelves and heating unit shelves were soiled with food debris.

Marco’s Pizza, 2111 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An employee was observed placing provolone cheese in bins with bare hands. An inspector advised the employee that only raw foods like dough can be touched with bare hands. The employee put on gloves.

An employee washed hands with cold water. An inspector advised the employee to wash hands with hot water or a mixture of hot and cold water and soap.

There was standing water on the floor in a warewashing area.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

Sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for manual warewashing. Corrective action was taken.

Sam’s Seafood & Grill, 3108 First St., Bradenton

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Key lime pie and cherry cheesecake were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

There was no probe thermometer at hand for measuring temperatures under 50 degrees.

D’s Breakfast and Burgers, 423 10th Ave. W., Palmetto

Cut potatoes were stored on the floor in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. An employee removed the tongs.

Shredded cheese, cut tomatoes and cooked sausage were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A restaurant operator iced down the food.

Butter on restaurant tables had been held at room temperature for an extended period of time. The butters were moved to a reach-in freezer for rapid cooling. The inspector educated the operator regarding proper temperature control for single service butter.

Culver’s, 5750 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton

There was food debris on the bottom of reach-in freezers.

The floor of a walk-in freezer was soiled.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. A manager cleaned the can opener.

Villa Pizza at Ellenton Prime Outlets, 5463 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Pasta salad, macaroni and cheese, cooked mushrooms ans shredded cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, ziti and cooked squash had no time stamp and the time that the foods were removed from temperature control could not be determined. A stop sale was issued.

Sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for manual warewashing.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food manager was employed at the establishment.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

There was no probe thermometer for measuring temperatures below 50 degrees.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment handle in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Single-service articles were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled with encrusted food debris.

A wall in dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Hawaiian Grille in Ellenton Prime Outlets, 5479 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

An inspector observed three dead roaches in a trap on the cook line. The trap was discarded.

A case of food was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

A box of pizza for employees was stored directly on top of a box of produce in a walk-in cooler. The foods were separated.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.

Cooked chicken and grilled beef were hot held at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Dishmachine santizer was not at the proper minimum strength.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that wold prevent an employee from working with food.

An employee was observed using a handwash sink as a dump sink.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.