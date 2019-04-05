More dirty dining: Roach droppings, grime and other violations at this Manatee County mall

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, five food vendors at the food court in Ellenton Prime Outlets were cited for various issues.

One establishment had roach droppings on site.

China Max at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5461 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Raw chicken was stored over read-to-eat sauce in a walk-in-cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Egg rolls, sweet and sour chicken, raw eggs and pork were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Fried boneless chicken was observed cooling at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

There was a limescale buildup inside an ice machine.

Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust and/or soiled with encrusted food debris.

An employee was observed washing a strainer with water only. No sanitization occurred.

The restaurant’s probe thermometer for measuring the temperature of foods was not accurate. Corrective action was taken.

Baja Fresh Mex at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5475 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

An inspector observed approximately 20 roach droppings in a cabinet. A restaurant operator removed the droppings and cleaned and sanitized the surface.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.

Sour cream, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness or symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and no other certified food manager was employed at the location.

The establishment was sharing a kitchen, mop sink and food storage units with another food service establishment in the food court.

No probe thermometer was at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Oh! Greek at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5475 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese and feta cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A walk-in cooler was soiled with encrusted food debris.

A wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated dark debris, according to an inspector.

The certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.

Fresh Burger at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5483 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Hot dogs, sliced tomatoes, cooked chicken tenders and whole milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.

Ramo’s Deli at Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5487 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton

Cream cheese was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.

Single service articles were stored unprotected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.