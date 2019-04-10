Dirty dining: Raw food, several other unappetizing issues at Bradenton-area restaurants

A statewide look at Florida’s top restaurant violations for 2017-18 Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspections ensure food retail establishments are in compliance with state sanitation and food safety procedures. Here are the top ten violations inspectors found between 2017-18 in Florida restaurant kitchens.

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, a handful of establishments had issues related to employee handwashing.

A Lakewood Ranch restaurant was serving raw tuna, and there was no proof that it had been treated for parasites.

MacAllisters Grill & Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch

There was no proof of parasite destruction for unidentifiable tuna that was to be served raw, according to an inspector.

Raw cod, raw beef patties, provolone cheese, milk, guacamole, coleslaw, maple cinnamon butter, salmon pie cream base, whole milk, heavy cream, cilantro cream mix, chili, cream cheese and steak pie were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued for the salmon pie cream base, whole milk, heavy cream, cilantro cream mix, chili, cream cheese and steak pie. The food items that were salvageable were put on ice, and the rest were discarded.

The ceiling was soiled with dust in the kitchen.

No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at a handwash sink at the bar. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was not available for employee use due to items stored inside. Corrective action was taken.

A test kit was not being used to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

No currently certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation or handling. A certified food manager reported to the establishment during the inspection.

Single service items were not stored protected from contamination.

Walk-in cooler/freezer shelves were pitted with rust.

A dishwasher was observed handling soiled dishes and then handling clean dishes without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken. During a follow-up inspection the next day, the behavior was observed again.

An employee was observed washing hands with cold water. Corrective action was taken.

Peridia Golf & Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton

Food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

There was limescale buildup inside of an ice machine, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

No handwashing signs were provided at multiple sinks used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.

No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink at a tiki bar. Corrective action was taken.

A wall was soiled with accumulated black debris in the dishwashing area.

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was observed handling soiled dishes and then handling clean dishes without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Abuela’s Kitchen, 727 Seventh St. W., Palmetto

Raw chicken was observed thawing at room temperature. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper thawing technique and the manager put the chicken under running water.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.

French Table, 103 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

Seafood stew and duck legs were left at room temperature, according to an inspector.

There was a limescale buildup inside of an ice machine.

A soda gun holster at the bar was soiled with accumulated slime/debris.

Milk was stored under raw pork in a refrigerator. Corrective action was taken.

Open milk was not date-marked.

A handwash sink was no accessible for employee use due to scouring pads stored inside. The pads were removed from the sink.

There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.

Fast N Fresh, 8138 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.

Sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes, spinach artichoke dip, edamame beans, diced hard boiled eggs, fresh mozzarella, corn and diced chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.

Raw eggs were stored over cooked rice in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Corrective action was taken.

Hot water was not provided at an employee handwash sink on the cook line.

Soap was not provided at an employee handwash sink on the cook line.

There was no proof of required training for any employees.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 5908 18th St. E., Ellenton

There was a buildup of mold-like substance between the doors of a beer cooler at the bar. An employee cleaned the area.

A utensil handle was in fresh herbs on the cook line.

Shredded cheese and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

An employee used a handwash sink to dump coffee grounds. An inspector educated a manager regarding proper use of the handwash sink.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab, 497 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

The kitchen ceiling was soiled with accumulated dust.

Single service items were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.

Cheese sticks, mussels and raw shrimp were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Foods were not seperated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Raw eggs were stored above clams in a walk-in cooler. The eggs were moved to the bottom shelf.

There was not test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine.

Cedar’s Cafe and Tiki Bar, 645 Cedars Ct., Longboat Key

Cooked potatoes, raw shrimp, cod, mahi mahi, haddock, cut tomatoes, crab meat, shredded cheese, pasta, butter and homemade horseradish sauce were cold held overnight at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and all of the food items were discarded.

An employee with no beard guard was engaged in food preparation on the cook line.

In-use tongs were stored on an equipment door handle in between uses. An employee removed the tongs.

Floor cleaning wipes were stored over serving plates. The wipes were moved.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside a three-compartment sink at the bar. A manager cleaned the sink.

Open milk was not date-marked. An employee date-marked the milk.

Raw or undercooked burgers and steak were offered on the restaurant’s menu without a consumer advisory. An inspector provided a manager with an advisory to post in the dining area.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.