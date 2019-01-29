Dirty Dining: Bradenton buffet cited for live roaches, dead roaches, roach eggs

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, multiple establishments had issues related to employee handwashing and sanitizing.
A Bradenton buffet was cited for having live roaches, dead roaches and roach droppings on site.
The Eatery at Heritage Harbour Golf Club, 8000 Stone Harbour Loop, Bradenton
- Coffee filters at a wait station were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- Cream at the bar that was held for more than a day was not properly date-marked. The cream was discarded.
- Cream, sliced ham, pork, marinara and sliced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw/undercooked animal foods were offered and the establishment had no consumer advisory.
- An employee purse, book bag and jacket were stored on top of clean dishware at a wait station.
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- The fan cover in a walk-in cooler was soiled.
- The floor was soiled throughout the kitchen area.
- A manager lacked proof of of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for three employees hired more than 60 days ago.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink in a preparation area.
Chicken Kitchen, 5215 University Parkway, Bradenton
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees at the front counter.
- Brown rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no test kit at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a sink or warewashing machine.
- Sanitizer in use for warewashing was not at the proper minimum strength.
- No certified food manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food handling. A certified food manager arrived during the inspection.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton
- An inspector observed approximately seven live roaches on the premises. A restaurant operator killed approximately six of the roaches.
- An inspector observed approximately eight roach eggs and droppings too numerous to count at a reach-in cooler that was not in use.
- An inspector observed one live roach in a trap at a wait station. The roach was discarded.
- An inspector observed five dead roaches on the premises.
- Food was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- The door of an ice machine was not properly attached.
- Walk-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- No handwashing sign was provided at multiple sinks used by food employees.
- Vents above a wok were soiled accumulated food debris, grease and/or dust.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.
- Pizza and chicken nuggets were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees.
- A dishwasher was observed handling soiled dishes or utensils and then handling clean dishes or utensils without first washing hands.
- Fish prepared raw or undercooked had not undergone proper parasite destruction, according to an inspector. There was no parasite destruction notice provided for tuna and salmon in use for sushi, and the operator was unaware of the species of tuna in use.
- Krab, raw shrimp, raw salmon, meatloaf, cooked chicken and shredded cheddar cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- Multiple potentially hazardous food items in a buffet cooler were not properly time-marked.
- Sanitizer in use for warewashing was not at the proper minimum strength.
- Raw chicken was mixed with raw shrimp in a buffet cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- A self-service ice cream freezer lacked sneezeguards or other protection from contamination.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice machine.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- Hot water was not provided or shut off at an employee handwash sink in a restroom.
- There was no proof of required training for any of the establishment’s servers.
Duffy’s Tavern, 5808 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach
- An inspector observed ready-to-eat ham in a walk-in cooler that was more than a week old. The food was discarded.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
