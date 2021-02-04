More new restaurants coming to Bradenton. Some have big national names

Several new restaurants are planned for the Bradenton area, with business owners perhaps taking some encouragement from the initial rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Already posting a sign announcing their planned arrival is Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, which is taking over space at at 4406 53rd Ave. E. in the Lockwood Commons shopping center. The space was most recently occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

It would be the second Valentino in Manatee County with the first at 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd. Valentino also has a restaurant at 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota. The opening is still several months away.

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe, which has a restaurant at 1837 Hillview St., Sarasota, is making plans to open in Manatee County at 8193 Tourist Center Drive in University Park.

The pandemic has been a tough season for restaurants with some closing and others opening.

“Mom-and pop-businesses will continue to struggle for a while,” said Mike Snipes, an economics instructor at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

“The giant companies have the financial resources to open new stores and expand,” he said.

More of those national brands are coming to Manatee County, too.

Paperwork recently filed with Manatee County Building and Development Services indicates that a Starbucks could be coming to the Warner Crossing shopping center, located on the northwest corner of State Road 64 East and Upper Manatee River Road. Planned is a 2,555-square-foot Starbucks on an out parcel, along with a 2,985-square-foot medical office building.

A third Chipotle Mexican Grill could be coming to Manatee County as well. Paperwork filed with Manatee County identified 6020 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, as the site for the proposed 2,325-square-foot restaurant and drive-through. A Checkers Restaurant, which has been demolished, previously occupied the one-acre site.

Existing Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in Manatee County include 1608 Cortez Road W., and 11715 70th Terrace E.

Planned for the University Town Center district, but without an announced opening date are Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Georgie’s Garden Cafe, Bar George, Selva Grill, and Ford’s Garage.

Restaurants that have opened during the pandemic include:

▪ Mean Deans Local Kitchen, 6059 26th St. W., Bradenton. Hand-made, high-quality food served in a neighborhood location. For more information, visit www.meandeanslocalkitchen.com or call 941-251-5435.

▪ Salt & Pepper Cafe, 608 14th St. W., Bradenton, is a new breakfast-and-lunch place. For more information, saltandpeppercafefl.com or call 941-216-4096.

▪ Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill, 5313 19th St. E., Ellenton. For more information, call 941-263-3151 or visit https://www.thewhiskeyjoes.com/location/whiskey-joes-manatee-river-ellenton-fl/.

▪ Atypical Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., specializing in take-out and delivery. For more information, call 941-744-0744 or visit atypicalkitchen.com.

▪ The Rustic Oven, 551A 17 St. W., Palmetto, offers pizzas, strombolis, calzones, bread bowls, and salads. For more information, visit https://www.therusticpizzeria.com/ or call 941- 981-9456.

▪ The Breakfast Company, 7246 55th Ave. E., Bradenton, offers breakfast and lunch. For more information, call 941-201-6002 or visit thebreakfastcompanyfl.com.

▪ Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar, 12332 Manatee Ave. W., offers a bit of old-school Florida fish house atmosphere, done with personality and a little quirkiness. For more information, visit www.compasshotel.com/AnnaMariaSound.

▪ Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Market, 8205 Natures Way, Lakewood Ranch. This steakhouse’s name says it all. For more information, visit https://www.bourbonandboneslw.com/ or call 941-893-5403.

▪ Atria Cafe, 4120 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., offers breakfast and lunch and a bakery. For more information, call 941-751-1016 or visit atria.cafe/.

▪ Tasting Room at Pineapple Kitchen, 4914 Lena Road, Unit 104, grab-and-go breakfast eats, including sandwiches and pastries. For more information call 941-254-1763 or visit https://pineapplekitchen.com/.

▪ Yaki Sushi Grill BBQ, offering sushi and hibachi grill food items at unit 113, 5231 University Parkway, in The Market at UTC shopping center. For more information, call 941-355-5866 or visit https://www.yakibradenton.com/.

▪ The Thai Seed restaurant, Thai and Japanese cuisine, at 5215 University Parkway, #108, in The Market at UTC shopping center. For more information, call 941-306-5592, or visit www.thaiseedutc.com.

▪ Pesto Bistro and Wine Bar, a gourmet restaurant at 8799 Cortez Road W. For more information, visit https://pestoflorida.com/ or call 941-201-4167.

▪ Yummy Tokyo Asian Fusion Bistro at 9552 Buffalo Road. For more information, call 941-729-9777 or visit yummytokyofl.com.

▪ Jerry’s Grill and Bowl, 1210 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto serves Mediterranean cuisine. For more information, call 941-479-7381, or visit https://www.jerrysgrillandbowl.com/

▪ U-Yee Sushi & Grill, 7349 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch For more information or to order, call 941-358-3996 or visit https://www.uyeesushigrill.com/.

▪ Bún-Haus Vietnamese Kitchen, 5231 University Parkway #105, University Park. For more information, visit bunhaus.com. or call 941-702-6066.

▪ Natives, 11577 70th Terrace E., Lakewood Ranch. Florida-based health fare chain featuring acai bowls, smoothies, juices, wraps, salads and more. 3natives.com. 941-751-1119.

▪ 88 Live Piano Bar, 6640 Cortez Road W. #A, Bradenton. A new spot for live music, good drinks and light bites. 88-live-piano-bar.business.site. 941-900-1133.

▪ A&K Shore Shack. This traveling food trailer’s specialty is shrimp. Choose from several styles of shrimp tacos and po’ boys, plus sides. facebook.com/akshoreshack. 941-539-4719.

▪ Alice Scooper’s, 1057 Riverside Drive, Palmetto. Offering up small-batch, homemade ice cream, sundaes and milkshakes, including keto-friendly, dairy-free and vegan options. alicescoopers.com. 941-243-6621.