Another Bradenton area restaurant closes. Blame it on COVID-19

Another Bradenton restaurant has closed due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza, 5227 Manatee Ave. W., announced on its Facebook page that it has permanently closed due to COVID and a recent medical issue.

“We are grateful for the friendships we have established and for the support the community has given us,” the Facebook post said.

Retired Brooklyn firefighter Paul Halvorsen and his brother-in-law, retired pharmacist Alex Christianson, opened Brancato’s in 2019 to bring Brookyln-style pizza to Bradenton.

Eateries of all kinds have struggled to survive during the pandemic, where challenges have included having dining rooms closed, seating capacity reduced, stepped-up sanitation requirements, and many guests staying home rather than eating out.

Other Bradenton areas restaurants that have closed in the past year:

▪ Ruby Tuesday, 8306 Tourist Center Drive

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4406 53rd Ave. E.

▪ The Peach’s restaurants at 5702 Cortez Road and 6057 26th St. W.

1/1/2019--Handling the lunchtime rush in a file photo from two years ago are pizza maker Jon Ellsworth, left, Paul Halvorsen, center, and Alex Christianson at Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza, 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

▪ Panda Garden Restaurant at 3240 14th St. W.

▪ Cleveland Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

▪ Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto

▪ McAllister’s Restaurant, 8110 Lakewood Ranch Main St.

▪ Land of a Thousand Hills, 1822 59th St W.

▪ Sweet Tomatoes and Jason’s Deli, both on University Parkway.