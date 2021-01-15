This chain restaurant once had 3 spots in Bradenton area. It’s now down to one

The Ruby Tuesday chain, which once had three restaurants in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, now has one.

A letter taped to the front door of the restaurant at 8306 Tourist Center Drive announces the location is permanently closed.

“Thank you for being a part of over family over the years. We are grateful for your continued patronage. Please visit us at our Ellenton location,” the note says.

The Ruby Tuesday in Ellenton is located at 5802 20th St. E., near the outlet mall. Also permanently closed is the Ruby Tuesday at 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, the latest national brand to file during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Company intends to move through the bankruptcy process as quickly as possible. Its restaurants will continue to operate ‘business as usual’ throughout the reorganization process,” the company said in October in a press release.

“This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’. Today’s actions will allow us an opportunity to reposition the company for long-term stability as we recover from the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” Shawn Lederman, Ruby Tuesday’s CEO, said in October. “Our restructuring demonstrates a commitment to Ruby Tuesday’s future viability as we work to preserve thousands of team member jobs.

In 2007, Ruby Tuesday owned 680 restaurants. There were also 253 that were franchised. At the time of its bankruptcy filing there were reportedly less than 250.

Ruby Tuesday is the latest in a growing list of Bradenton area restaurants that have closed during the pandemic.

Also closing:

▪ Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4406 53rd Ave. E.

▪ The Peach’s restaurants at 5702 Cortez Road and 6057 26th St. W.

▪ Panda Garden Restaurant at 3240 14th St. W.

▪ Cleveland Kitchen, 2539 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.

▪ Riverside Cafe, 955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto

▪ McAllister’s Restaurant, 8110 Lakewood Ranch Main St.

▪ Land of a Thousand Hills, 1822 59th St W.

▪ Sweet Tomatoes and Jason’s Deli, both on University Parkway.