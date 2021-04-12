Alana Sherman’s ‘American Idol’ quest ends. She promises ‘this is only the beginning’

Screen grab of Alana Sherman’s performance on American Idol that put her into the Top 24. Sherman is a resident of Lakewood Ranch.

Alana Sherman’s “American Idol” quest came to an end Sunday night, but the Lakewood Ranch resident vowed that this is “only the beginning” as she pursues an entertainment career.

Sherman, 22, made Idol’s Top 24 and had hoped to advance to the Top 16. Despite praise from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the votes from viewers weren’t there. She appeared on camera with other hopefuls but did not have an chance to perform.

What viewers missed was an opportunity to hear Sherman sing “Another Sad Song” by Toni Braxton.

“Thank you everyone for supporting me on this crazy journey. I’m so grateful,” Sherman posted on Facebook.

“This is the end of my American Idol journey, but I’m so grateful for everything that has happened. This is not the end,” she said.

Sherman, daughter of NFL assistant coach Ray Sherman, attended Out of Door Academy and Cardinal Mooney High School.

One week ago, she soloed on “Blow Your Mind” and dueted with Brian McKnight on “Back at One.”

Two weeks ago, she entered the Top 24 with her performance of “Bust Your Windows.”

Other Bradenton residents who have made waves on “American Idol” include Syesha Mercado, who attended Manatee School for the Arts, and Sam Wolff, who attended Braden River High School. More recently, Mylon Shamble auditioned for the show in 2018.