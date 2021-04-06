‘It’s all in or nothing.’ American Idol contestant Alana Sherman hopes to get to Top 16

Alana Sherman hopes to make American Idol’s Top 16. She is show above in a screen grab from her Sunday performance.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan lavished praise on Alana Sherman after her stirring Sunday night performance on American Idol.

Sherman, a 22-year-old resident of Lakewood Ranch, made two appearances as a Top 24 contestant, soloing on “Blow Your Mind” and dueting with Brian McKnight on “Back at One.”

McKnight, a 51-year-old music veteran known for his belting range, sought to defuse the pressure on Sherman by saying, “This is just rehearsal.”

Sherman seemed to accept the challenge with aplomb, and more than held her own during the duet.

“There s always going to be pressure. I am just trying to remain calm and lay it all out on the stage. It’s all in or nothing, you know,” Sherman said to the TV audience.

Sherman has talent, alright, the judges said.

Alana Sherman hopes to make American Idol’s Top 16. She is show above in a screen grab from her Sunday performance. provided photo

“Great energy on your solo,” Bryan said, adding that he thought Sherman was hitting some remarkable notes toward the end of her duet with McKnight. “You are coming into your own. I loved the stuff you did at the end.”

Richie singled out Sherman’s stage presence and energy and asked that she show more attitude.

“That’s the secret to your success,” Richie said, “more attitude.”

Katy Perry said Sherman embodies entertainment.

“You lit the stage up,” Perry said. “You worked the audience, just let it fly.”

Fan voting for American Idol’s Top 16 ended Monday. The Top 16 will be revealed on American Idol at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

Sherman, a food delivery driver, is the daughter of NFL wide receiver coach Ray Sherman.

Alana Sherman attended Out-of-Door Academy at Lakewood Ranch and Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, where she played tennis and volleyball.