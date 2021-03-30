Lakewood Ranch resident makes ‘American Idol’s’ Top 24 with rousing performance

Alana Sherman, a 22-year-old food delivery driver from Lakewood Ranch, has made “American Idol’s” Top 24.

She sang “Bust Your Windows” Monday night.

Upon learning she had made the Top 24, Sherman said, “Yes, I am so grateful! I could just dance on the curb, but this is quarantine.”

Sherman attended Out-of-Door Academy and Cardinal Mooney High School, where she played tennis and volleyball. She grew up in an athletic family. Her father, Ray Sherman, coached wide receivers for several teams in the National Football League.

Other Bradenton residents who made waves on American Idol include Syesha Mercado, who attended Manatee School for the Arts, and Sam Wolff, who attended Braden River High School. More recently, Mylon Shamble auditioned for the show in 2018.