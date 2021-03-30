‘See you at the movies.’ Lakewood Ranch Cinemas announces its reopening

After being closed for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakewood Ranch Cinema is reopening.

“It is with great pleasure we announce the grand re-opening of Lakewood Ranch Cinema. Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021, Lakewood Ranch Cinema will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m.,” the Sarasota Film Society announced on its web page.

A soft opening is set for Wednesday and Thursday for the premiere of “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” the film society announced.

Attendees are required to wear masks at the theater, except when eating or drinking. Masks will be available, if needed, for $1.

A reopening date for Burns Court Cinema has not been announced.

“Burns Court Cinema will be opening in the weeks ahead as we are working toward securing a regular programming schedule. More information to come your way soon.” the film society said.

11/7/2018--After being closed for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakewood Ranch Cinema is reopening this week. Bradenton Herald file photo

“We are excited to see you all back in the theaters and have been working very hard to make sure your return to the cinema is an enjoyable experience. Everyone here at Sarasota Film Society thanks you all so much for your patience and support. Our re-opening would not be possible without your generosity. See you at the movies,” the society said.

The film society announced that it was closing its two theaters in December due to the decline in revenue and the lack of content being produced by studios.

“We are taking these precautions now to ensure the longevity of Sarasota Film Society, which has been a staple of the community for 37 years. During our closure we will be offering a wide range of virtual cinema on our website at www.filmsociety.org, and our theaters will also be available for private rentals, corporate events, and birthday parties,” the society said in December.

11/6/2018--After being closed for four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakewood Ranch Cinema is reopening this week. Bradenton Herald file photo

Lakewood Ranch Cinema is one of the anchors of Lakewood Ranch Main Street. During the pandemic, merchants approved closing a portion of the street to motor vehicles to free more space for outdoor dining.