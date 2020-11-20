Two Bradenton-area cinemas are closing temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Lakewood Ranch Cinema on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch opened in time for Christmas in 2006. This file photo was taken in 2009.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken another bite out of local entertainment, at least temporarily, with the closing of Sarasota Film Society’s Burns Court Cinema and Lakewood Ranch Cinema.

“Due to the overwhelming decline in revenue, as a result of COVID-19 and the lack of content being released from Hollywood and independent studios, it is with great sadness we announce the temporary closure of Sarasota Film Society’s Burns Court Cinema and Lakewood Ranch Cinema locations effective Dec. 2, 2020,” the society announced on its website.

“We are taking these precautions now to ensure the longevity of Sarasota Film Society, which has been a staple of the community for 37 years. During our closure we will be offering a wide range of virtual cinema on our website at www.filmsociety.org, and our theaters will also be available for private rentals, corporate events, and birthday parties,” the society said.

The society invited community support during the shutdown by purchasing gift cards from its website as or by texting “FILMSOCIETY” to 44-321.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we understand that you might be disappointed in this decision, but it is the most responsible decision we can make to ensure we can still provide the highest level of entertainment and education to the community in all areas of the film industry. Sarasota Film Society is wishing you a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season. See you at the movies,” the statement said.

Memberships will be frozen, and time will be added to memberships when the cinemas re-open.

Sarasota Film Society is a nonprofit, member-supported organization, founded by Dick and Sue Morris in 1984.

The Lakewood Ranch Cinema opened in December of 2006, within hours of clearing its final hurdle: completion of a fire inspection. Among the first movies to be shown in the six-theater facility were “Happy Feet, ” a story of a penguin named “Mumble,” and “Casino Royale,” with Daniel Craig as 007, James Bond.