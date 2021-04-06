Socially distanced fun: 5 things to do around Bradenton this weekend

It can be tough to find fun in the days of COVID-19.

As vaccination efforts ramp up, a return to old pastimes might just be on the horizon. (Concerts, ball games, parties ... oh my!) But for now, health officials are urging folks (even vaccinated ones) to continue taking steps to stop the spread.

Fortunately, there are some local entertainment options that add in ample social distancing and other risk-reducing measures for those that feel comfortable venturing out.

Here are some ideas for keeping the doldrums at bay around Bradenton this weekend.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

Music in the Park(ing) lot

Realize Bradenton’s annual outdoor concert series is back in a drive-thru format at Manatee Performing Arts Center. The series is a sampler of some of the best bands in the area.

Reserve a space to see the show in person, or watch a livestream from the comfort of home.

This week, acclaimed area band Jah Movement will bring reggae rhythms infused with soul, R&B and funk to the stage.

Details: 6 p.m. on Fridays through April 30. Parking lot of Manatee Performing Arts Center, 401 Seventh St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: Reserve tickets for a parking spot at manateeperformingartscenter.com. Tune in to watch live from home at realizebradenton.com or facebook.com/RealizeBradenton.

Head to Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch or Anna Maria Island for a farmers’ market this weekend. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

Farmers’ Markets

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine on Anna Maria Island are free. The market will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays through November. Masks are encouraged for shoppers.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market happens every Saturday on Old Main Street with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for arts and crafts, listen to live music and more. Booths will be socially distanced along Old Main as well as Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West. Vendors wear masks, and face coverings are highly recommended for customers.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 Old Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers-market.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Vendors will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks and family favorites every day of the week. This weekend, the outdoor theater will screen two new movies, and both happen to feature battling, ancient enemies. Yep, we’re talking about “Tom and Jerry” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ Tom and Jerry (PG): 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13): 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: After a long pause in screenings due to COVID-19, Sarasota Film Society has reopened its Lakewood Ranch theater with new safety measures in place, including a mask requirement. Movies including “Raya And The Last Dragon,” “Nobody” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” are in the current lineup.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: See movies in person from 12:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday at Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive #8, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org/movies/virtual. 941-955-3456.

The South Florida Railroad Museum acquired the 1940s-era sleeper car Bradenton in 2003, after it was put up for sale in New Orleans. The passenger car, which was nearly lost to the scrapyard, was once part of the Silver Meteor Line, traveling from Venice to New York. Bradenton Herald file photo

Railroad adventure

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Train rides are currently setting off with limited capacity and social distancing in place, and masks are required onboard.

Weekend rail rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the history museum.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ages 3-11: $10. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

A new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, open Jan. 28-June 6, 2021, explores the ancient animals of the Nebraska Badlands through the experiences of Manatee County teachers who took part in paleontology digs there. Provided Image The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Badlands to Bradenton

A new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature invites guests to explore the fossil-rich territory of the Nebraska Badlands. Even cooler, the showcase revolves around the experiences of more than 50 Manatee County teachers who took part in paleontology digs in the Badlands since 2011 thanks to a partnership between The Bishop and the the Toomey Foundation.

“Badlands to Bradenton: Lessons from the Field” includes fossils of ancient mammals, from plant-eaters to predators, as well the stories of the paleontology digs that unearthed them. The exhibit also includes interactive elements that visitors can enjoy using a tablet or smartphone.

Details: Through June 6. Open Wed.-Sun. (timed entry and social distancing in place). The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-64: $20. Ages 65 and up: $19. Ages 12-17 and college students with ID: $16. Ages 5-11: $12. Ages 4 and under: Free with paying adult.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.