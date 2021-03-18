Live music concerts in downtown Bradenton are back, with a twist. Here’s how to see them

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones perform during a past Music in the Park concert. This year’s series will be held in a drive-thru format at Manatee Performing Arts Center. Realize Bradenton

A lineup of blues, reggae, rock and country bands is set for this year’s outdoor concert series sponsored by Realize Bradenton.

Rather than the usual digs on the Manatee River, though, the non-profit is teaming up with Manatee Performing Arts Center to host the concerts in a drive-thru format.

Up to 50 cars will be able to line up in the arts center’s parking lot for each show. Entry is free, but tickets have to be reserved in advance online. Once parked, guests can set up a lawn chair outside of the car if they wish. Up to four people are allowed per car, organizers say.

There’s also good news for those who don’t score a ticket. The performances will be live-streamed on Realize Bradenton’s website and Facebook page so that anyone can enjoy from home and for free.

The series will get grooving this weekend with local blues rockers Kettle of Fish and continue on Fridays through April.

Here’s the full lineup.

Music in the Park(ing lot) lineup

▪ March 19: Kettle of Fish (blues rock)

▪ March 26: Summer Survivors (reggae rock)

▪ April 2: Ariella (formerly Ari and the Alibis; jazz and blues)

▪ April 9: Jah Movement (reggae and funk)

▪ April 16: Eric Von Band (country)

▪ April 23: Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones (blues)

▪ April 30: The Divebombers (rockabilly)

Details: 6 p.m. Fridays March 19-April 30. Parking lot of Manatee Performing Arts Center, 401 Seventh St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: Reserve tickets for a parking spot at manateeperformingartscenter.com. Tune in to watch live from home at realizebradenton.com or facebook.com/RealizeBradenton.