Fourth of July events are back with a bang this year around Bradenton and Sarasota

Keep your red, white and blue at the ready. Fourth of July celebrations are are coming back to Bradenton, Palmetto and Sarasota with a bang in 2021.

Planned patriotic festivities include fireworks displays, live music and parades.

Here’s a roundup of the best Independence Day happenings near you.

Palmetto Fourth Fest

Palmetto has snagged country, blues and Americana superstar Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise to headline this year’s Fourth Fest at Sutton Park.

A DJ and local band His Country will open the show. Judd is expected to take the stage around 7:30 p.m.

Wynonna & The Big Noise will perform at the Fourth of July Festival in Palmetto. Photo provided

In addition to live music, local vendors will be set up at the event offering food and drink.

The festival is free to attend. There’s no reserved seating, so you may want to get to the park early with your lawn chairs or blanket to stake out a spot. Personal coolers, food and drinks are allowed; alcohol is not.

A fireworks show over the Manatee River sponsored by Palmetto, Bradenton and Manatee County will follow the concert.

Details: Fourth Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. July 4. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. Sutton Park, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: facebook.com/palmettocra.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display over the Manatee River is back for 2021. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Manatee River fireworks show

Palmetto and Bradenton share the love on the Fourth of July with a fireworks display that is visible on both sides of the Manatee River. So grab a spot on the Bradenton Riverwalk, Riverside Drive, a waterfront restaurant or a friend’s boat deck to enjoy the show.

Details: Fireworks are set to begin around 9:30 p.m. July 4 over the Manatee River.

The sunset hour at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Anna Maria Island

There are no big fireworks shows launching from Anna Maria Island this Fourth of July, but the beaches are a great vantage point to watch other local displays going off.

And remember, fireworks at the beach should be left to professionals. Lighting personal fireworks on Manatee County beaches is illegal and can disturb or harm wildlife, including threatened and endangered sea turtles and sea birds.

Siesta Key

If you want a front-row seat to fireworks near the beach, Siesta Key’s annual fireworks show may be the one for you. The show launches around dusk from near Siesta Key Public Beach and is free to the public.

Details: Fireworks set to launch at dusk on July 4 at Siesta Key Public Beach.

Info: my.siestakeychamber.com.

Sarasota fireworks and fun

Nathan Benderson Park will get the Independence Day fun started early with Fireworks on the Lake on Saturday, July 3. The event includes exhibits, a car show, live music, food, a run and other family fun. A fireworks display will top off the evening.

The event is free to attend, but there is a fee to park in nearby lots.

Details: July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m.; music starts at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks launch after 9 p.m. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Admission is free. Parking is $20 on Regatta Island and $15 in the park’s south lot ($40 for recreational vehicles).

Info: nathanbendersonpark.org.

Celebration in the Park will bring live music, a beer garden and food trucks to J.D. Hamel Park in Sarasota on July 3 and 4.

The musical lineup includes blues, rock, Motown, Latin funk, country and Caribbean bands.

On July 4, the festival will be followed by a parade through downtown Sarasota, a performance by local American Idol contestant Alana Sherman and the Sarasota Bayfront fireworks show.

Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 3 and 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 4. Parade and fireworks to follow.

Info: lovedowntownsarasota.com.

The Sarasota Bayfront fireworks show is back this year to light up downtown and Sarasota Bay.

The fireworks show is the grand finale of the Suncoast Summer Fest (previously the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival), which is set to take place from June 24-July 4 and includes powerboat races and other community events.

Details: Fireworks to launch around 9 p.m. July 4 from near Bayfront Park, 5 Bayfront Dr., Sarasota.

Uniquely decorated floats and vehicles make their way down the road during the annual Anna Maria Island Privateers Fourth of July parade. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Parades

The Anna Maria Island Privateers will hold their annual Independence Day parade on Saturday, July 3.

The parade will depart from the north entrance of Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach at 10 a.m. and make its way north to City Pier Park in Anna Maria.

Details: 10 a.m. July 3. Gulf Drive, Anna Maria Island.

Info: facebook.com/AnnaMariaIslandPrivateers.

The Celebrate Sarasota July 4 Parade will pay tribute to veterans, first responders, medical professionals and frontline workers.

The parade will kick off at 8 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mound Street and proceed down Bayfront Drive to J.D. Hamel Park.

There will be marked areas for public parade viewing along the route, according to organizers.

Details: 8 p.m. July 4. Fireworks to follow. Main Street, Sarasota.

Info: suncoastsummerfest.org.

Did we miss a big Fourth of July event? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.