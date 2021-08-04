5 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for a series of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre on the campus of The Ringling in Sarasota. Pictured: Vincent Valla-Bertini on the high unicycle. The Circus Arts Conservatory

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too.

If you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, August 6-8.

Village of the Arts in Bradenton hosts a monthly weekend Art Walk to showcase the artisans of the live-work community. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton.com

Art Walk

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The creatives of the Village in the Arts in Bradenton will open their businesses this weekend for a display of crafts, goods, healing arts, food, live music and more.

Whether you fancy folk art or fine art, creative cuisine, antiques, furniture, tattoos, records, quilting or a psychic reading, Village of the Arts has something to offer most any taste.

The theme for this month’s Art Walk is “Dog Days of Summer,” and the event will include a puppy parade starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Adobe Graffiti Lounge, 1302 13th Ave. W., Bradenton. There will be water stations throughout the Village for those that want to bring their canines along for the fun.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts, downtown Bradenton.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Info: villageofthearts.com.

“Battle of the Boneless,” a new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton, explores the world of spineless sea creatures like cones, pictured. Provided Image The Bishop

’Battle of the Boneless’ at The Bishop

A new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature takes a deep dive into the fierce and fascinating world of ocean mollusks like conchs, cones and moon snails.

This isn’t any regular science lesson though — the stories of the spineless creatures are delivered in comic book format.

“People are often fascinated by the colors, shapes or sizes of the shells of marine mollusks, but these animals are so much more than just a pretty face,” Bishop exhibitions director Matthew D. Woodside said in a press release. “In fact, their eating habits alone make them so fierce they could go foot-to-foot with any comic book superhero.”

The exhibit also features a portion of The Bishop’s vast collection of mollusk shells.

The museum’s manatee habitat has recently reopened to the public, and another new exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15’s lunar mission.

Mask use is requested for guests over the age of 2.

Details: Open Tue.-Sun. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 18-64: $23.95. Ages 65 and up: $21.95. Ages 12-17 and college students with ID: $17.95. Ages 5-11: $14.95. Ages 2-4: $8.95. Ages under 2: Free with paying adult.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for a series of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre on the campus of The Ringling in Sarasota. Pictured: Vincent Valla-Bertini on the high unicycle. Provided Image The Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

The annual Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for a series of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre in Sarasota. This year’s event features comedy acts, juggling, balancing, acrobatics, contortion and more.

The circus is a production of Sarasota nonprofit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.

Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 14. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $18. Children 12 and under: $12.

Info: 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

Farmers’ Markets

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry and apparel, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine on Anna Maria Island are free. The market will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays through November.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car and its radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG): 8:30 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ In the Heights (PG-13): 10:25 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Bradenton Herald file photo

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive #8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.