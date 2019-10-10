Weekend guide: Here are 10 fun things to do around Bradenton-Sarasota this weekend

SHARE COPY LINK

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too.

If you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton, Sarasota, Tampa Bay and beyond.

Are we missing a big event? Drop us a line at rballogg@bradenton.com.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Fun for everyone

Customers browse decorative plants at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market: It’s back! Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Two fall pumpkin festivals are happening this weekend around Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

It’s pumpkin time: Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 31st annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music, decorated photo spots and pie-eating and costume contests. Parking and admission also are free.

Activities in the $1-$10 range include pony rides, carriage rides, a wildflower maze, a kids fun zone and pumpkin painting.

Food trucks and food vendors will be on site every day of the festival.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October. Fruitville Grove, 7410 Fruitville Road, Sarasota.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com.

Children fly down the zip line during the Husander Farms Pumpkin Festival in East Manatee. Bradentin Herald File Photo

▪ Hunsader’s 28th annual Pumpkin Festival offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more family-friendly activities.

There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. Hunsader Farms, 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under: Free. Parking: $5.

Info: hunsaderfarms.com.

A free tour of the Sarasota Honey Company bee garden includes an introduction to beekeeping in Florida, agricultural history and a local honey tasting.

Free honey bee tour: Find out what it takes to produce delicious local honey during a free tour of the Sarasota Honey Company bee garden.

The tours include an introduction to beekeeping in Florida, agricultural history and a local honey tasting. If you like it, pick up a bottle to take home from the gift shop.

Private adult tours and field trips for kids are also available.

Details: 10:15 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Sarasota Honey Company, 2227 University Parkway, Sarasota. Free.

Info: sarasotahoney.com.

Night out

Corporate Ladder Brewing in Palmetto is among the places you can celebrate Oktoberfest. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Oktoberfest fun: Corporate Ladder Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest the right way with lots and lots of housemade lager.

The beers will be dispensed from traditional Czech side-pull taps, which allow for a beautiful, foamy pour.

Local food truck The Schnitzel Trailer will be on site serving up authentic German fare.

Anyone wearing Oktoberfest garb will get a free beer, the brewery says.

When: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday. Corporate Ladder Brewing, 4935 96th St. E., Palmetto.

Info: corporateladderbrewing.com.

At the museum

The African water spirit Mami Wata is one of the mythic beings explored in a new exhibit at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature titled “Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures.” Courtesy of The Bishop





Discover the origins of mythic monsters: As it turns out, not all mythical creatures are a complete fantasy.

“Stories of mythical beings have been with us for thousands of years,” the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature says. “ ’Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures’ traces the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythic creatures.”

The exhibit includes interactive stations where visitors can build virtual dragons, create models of giant skeletons from mammoth bones and snap a photo with a fire-breather.

Details: Through Jan. 5, 2020. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $10-$19.

Info: bishopscience.org.

Theme park fun

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing back some old scares and stirring up new frights for Howl-O-Scream’s 20th year. Courtesy of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Howl-O-Scream: It’s the scariest time of the year at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. The theme park’s after-hours Halloween spectacle returns this year with haunted trails and houses and roaming hordes of otherworldly ghouls. The park is bringing back some old favorites for the event’s 20th year — plus plenty of new scares. Details: 7:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa. $39.99 and up per night or $84.99 to get in all season. Info: buschgardens.com/tampa/events/howl-o-scream. Go outside Rye Preserve offers hiking and biking through native Florida ecosystems in Parrish. TIFFANY TOMPKINS ttompkins@bradenton.com Nature escape: Rye Preserve in Parrish offers recreational trails through acres of peaceful scenery, including Florida ecosystems like pine scrub and oak hammock. Bicycles are allowed on designated trails, and there are also prime spots for fishing, kayaking and canoeing, picnicking and wildlife viewing. Tent camping sites are available on Friday and Saturday nights on a first-come, first-served basis. Details: Open daily sunrise to sunset. 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish. Free. Camping fee is $20 per night plus tax. Info: mymanatee.org/departments/parks___natural_resources.

Live music highlights

Boss Hawg Band, one of the Bradenton area’s best-known country/Southern rock bands, will perform at Joyland Country Music Night Club on Friday night. Provided photo

Boss Hawg Band at Joyland: The Boss Hawg Band brings “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds” to stages throughout Bradenton.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Friday-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. Cover: $5.

Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Kettle of Fish is a 941-based blues rock band that’s a local favorite. Provided photo

Kettle of Fish at Blue Rooster: The band is a local favorite that brings a “sonic smorgasbord of rock, reggae, blues and New Orleans soul.”

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $5.

Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Dr. Dave Band at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar: The Dr. Dave Band plays a high-energy blend of music that they describe as country-grass-rock.

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.