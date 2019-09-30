It’s Oktoberfest season. Here’s where to go for beer, food and festive fun around Bradenton

Interesting facts about Oktoberfest By tradition, Oktoberfest begins the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday in October. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By tradition, Oktoberfest begins the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday in October.

Every autumn, millions of visitors make their way to Munich, Germany, for one of the world’s largest cultural festivals.

Oh yeah, and all of that beer.

This year, the official Oktoberfest wraps up at the end of the first weekend in October.

That doesn’t spell the end of the party around these parts, though.

A host of celebrations around Bradenton and Sarasota will keep the eating, drinking and merry-making going throughout the month of October — no plane ticket necessary.

Here are some local Oktoberfests to get excited about.

Prost!

Corporate Ladder Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest the right way with lots and lots of housemade lager. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Corporate Ladder Brewing

Corporate Ladder Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest the right way with lots and lots of housemade lager.

The beers will be dispensed from traditional Czech side-pull taps which allow for a beautiful, foamy pour.

Local food truck The Schnitzel Trailer will be on site serving up authentic German fare.

Anyone wearing Oktoberfest garb will get a free beer, the brewery says.

When: Noon-10 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Where: Corporate Ladder Brewing, 4935 96th St. E., Palmetto.

Info: corporateladderbrewing.com.

Good Liquid Brewing Company’s second annual Good’Toberfest will feature the brewery’s take on classic German beers — plus a special release of a German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout. Courtesy of Good Liquid Brewing Company

Good Liquid Brewing

Good Liquid Brewing Company’s second annual Good’Toberfest will feature the brewery’s take on classic German beers — plus a special release of a German Chocolate Cake Pastry Stout.

Buy a glass boot to hold your beer and enjoy live German folk music by local duo Petra and Teresa.

The Schnitzel Trailer will provide schnitzel, sausage and other favorites.

When: 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Where: Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Celebrate Oktoberfest Florida backwoods-style at Linger Lodge Restaurant. Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Linger Lodge

Celebrate Oktoberfest Florida backwoods-style at Linger Lodge Restaurant.

The festival will feature a market of local and handcrafted goods and live music from the 4-4-1 Band.

The four-piece plays a little bit of everything — country, rock, ballads, jazz and blues hits included.

Grab a seat at the restaurant for food and beer along the Braden River.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Where: Linger Lodge, 7205 85th St. Court E., Bradenton.

Info: lingerlodge.com.

Lucky Frog Restaurant is a favorite local spot for good food — good German food, to be specific. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Lucky Frog Restaurant

Lucky Frog Restaurant is a favorite local spot for good food — good German food, to be specific.

Lucky Frog’s Oktoberfest celebration will include authentic cuisine, traditional Oktoberfest games and live German folk music by local duo Petra and Teresa.

Menu offerings include dishes with spaetzle (German egg noodles), potato pancakes, bratwurst, frankfurter, schnitzel, goulash and more. Don’t forget an apple strudel or piece of black forest cake for dessert.

When: 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Where: Lucky Frog Restaurant, 4625 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Info: lucky-frog.com.

Motorworks Brewing’s 2019 Oktoberfest is an homage to robust Märzen lagerbiers served in Munich during Oktoberfests past. Courtesy of Motorworks Brewing

Motorworks Brewing

Motorworks Brewing will put a tartan spin on Oktoberfest celebrations with “Celtoberfest.”

The two-day event will feature a biergarten market and lots of live Celtic music.

Food trucks will serve seasonal dishes, and Motorworks’ bartenders will be slinging pints of this year’s signature Oktoberfest lager.

For those who wish to commit Oktoberfest sacrilege, wine and cocktails will also be available.

The party is family and dog friendly, and kilts, dirndl and lederhosen are highly encouraged.

When: 2 p.m.-1 a.m. on Oct. 19 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Where: Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Many local Oktoberfest celebrations will highlight traditional German food such as bratwurst. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Sarasota Oktoberfest

One of the biggest Oktoberfests in the area will be hosted by Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association and the Humane Society of Sarasota County in JD Hamel Park the third weekend of October.

The three-day event features a lineup of talented local rock, blues and party music bands and traditional German music and dancing.

There will be plenty of traditional Oktoberfest fare at hand (smoked sausages, roasted meats, sauerkraut, cabbage and pretzels included) and a market of vendors to shop through.

The Humane Society will have a mobile adoption center on site.

The three-day event is scheduled Oct. 18-20 at JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Dr., Sarasota.

Festival hours and music lineup:

4-10 p.m. on Oct. 18: Triggerfish (pop, rock, country), Kettle of Fish (rock, blues, funk) and Ari & The Alibis (funk, jazz, samba)

11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 19: Alpine Doc (Bavarian, Americana 50’s & 60’s), Tahja (Bavarian dancing), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band)

11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 20: Ocean’s Eleven Big Band (big band, jazz, swing), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and The Verge (classic rock 70’s to present)

Info: paragonartevents.com/S-86-Sarasota+Oktoberfest.