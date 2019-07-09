Entertainment
It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton
There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things
Summer Circus Spectacular
The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for more than a month of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre.
The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.
Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 3. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.
ringling.org.
Moon landing month at The Bishop
Relive humanity’s historic landing on the moon all month long at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.
The 50th anniversary celebration includes talks with space scientists, special planetarium shows, movie showings and more.
Details: Through July 31. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. General admission: $10-$19.
Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.
Market at Coquina Beach
Find find fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.
The market is held on Sundays from November through July.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.
Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.
Marauders at home
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will host a three-game series with the Fort Myers Miracle this Friday through Sunday at LECOM Park.
Saturday is Star Wars night; highlights include appearances by costumed characters and a jersey auction from a galaxy far, far away.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.
Info: milb.com/bradenton.
Come Together: When the 60s met the 70s
This musical revue will knock you off your feet with all of the best music from the 1960s and ’70s.
Yup, we’re talking The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Cher and much more.
Created by Carole J. Bufford, Come Together explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-75 as well as the soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial and impactful decades the United States has seen.
A pre-show dinner is optional.
Details: Through July 21. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $18-$39.
Info: floridastudiotheatre.org.
