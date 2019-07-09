It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for more than a month of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling. Photo courtesy of The Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for more than a month of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre.

The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.

Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 3. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.

ringling.org.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a month of fun, interactive experiences at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton. Courtesy of The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Moon landing month at The Bishop

Relive humanity’s historic landing on the moon all month long at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

The 50th anniversary celebration includes talks with space scientists, special planetarium shows, movie showings and more.

Details: Through July 31. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. General admission: $10-$19.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.

Stroll the Beach Market at Coquina Beach from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July. The market features fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, health and beauty items and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Bradenton Herald file photo

Market at Coquina Beach

Find find fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.

The market is held on Sundays from November through July.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

Take photos with iconic Star Wars characters Saturday night at LECOM Park. Marty Morrow A Plus Pro Photo

Marauders at home

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will host a three-game series with the Fort Myers Miracle this Friday through Sunday at LECOM Park.

Saturday is Star Wars night; highlights include appearances by costumed characters and a jersey auction from a galaxy far, far away.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

Carole J. Bufford and band offer an evening of radical fun in the musical revue Come Together, now playing at Florida Studio Theatre. Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Come Together: When the 60s met the 70s

This musical revue will knock you off your feet with all of the best music from the 1960s and ’70s.

Yup, we’re talking The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Cher and much more.

Created by Carole J. Bufford, Come Together explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-75 as well as the soundtrack of one of the most exciting, controversial and impactful decades the United States has seen.

A pre-show dinner is optional.

Details: Through July 21. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $18-$39.

Info: floridastudiotheatre.org.