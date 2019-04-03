Bradenton Marauders set to open their 10th season. Here’s a look at what’s in store in 2019

Fireworks put finishing touches on regatta The Bradenton Area River Regatta closed out with a fireworks display by Zambelli International. The show was much improved over previous attempts and could be seen from all along the Riverwalk and the Green Bridge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Area River Regatta closed out with a fireworks display by Zambelli International. The show was much improved over previous attempts and could be seen from all along the Riverwalk and the Green Bridge.

This Saturday, minor league baseball returns to Bradenton, and with it, a full season of promotions.

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will swing, pitch and slide into action for their season opener against the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park.

Grab a friend and head for the stands to cheer the hometown team on to victory.

The early weeks of the team’s 10th season include games against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (April 10-11), Dunedin Blue Jays (April 13) and Jupiter Hammerheads (April 18-20).

Come for the game and stay for the shenanigans.

On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get free packs of Marauders playing cards.

The Bradenton Marauders will kick of their 10th season this Saturday at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

“Inflatable entertainers” The ZOOperstars! will take to the field between innings, and the postgame pyrotechnics by Zambelli Fireworks will end the night with a bang.





The Marauders will feature reoccurring promotions throughout the season to keep fans coming back from more.

If you like beer with your ballgame, head to LECOM Park for Thursday home games and get 16-ounce draft beers for $2 and sodas for $1.

“Baseball Bingo” happens every Saturday.

Sundays are “Family Fun Day” with kids’ concession stands and prizes. Children 12 and under are allowed to run the bases after the game.

ZOOperstars!, a traveling comedic act featuring inflatable characters, will stop at LECOM Park this Saturday.

The team will offer many giveaways throughout the season for the first fans to arrive at the ballpark, including T-shirts for the first 750 fans on May 11 and May 25.





The calendar is also packed with special events.

Nickelodeon Night on April 20 will bring characters from the show “Paw Patrol” to the ballpark, plus an auction of themed jerseys and a pregame Easter egg hunt.

On May 4, good dogs are invited to the game for Bark in the Park ($5 per dog), and the Marauders will host a halfway to Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating for kids.

Take photos with iconic Star Wars characters at the Bradenton Marauders "Star Wars Night" on July 13, 2019 at LECOM Park.

Other events include a Mother’s Day celebration (May 11), Hispanic Heritage Celebrations (May 25 and June 7), Margaritaville Night (June 8), Military Appreciation Night (June 21), First Responders Night (June 22) and Star Wars Night (July 13).

The 2019 season runs through Sept. 1.

The team won its first Florida State League title in 2016, beating the Tampa Yankees (now the Tampa Tarpons).

The Marauders won the 2016 Florida State League title for the first time, and received their championship rings before Friday's Pirates game against the Rays.

Fans will be hoping they can with their second FSL title in four seasons in 2019.

Details: LECOM Park is located at 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton.





Tickets: Prices range from $7-$12.

More info: 941-747-3031. milb.com/bradenton.

Marauders 2019 home schedule

April 6-7 vs. St. Lucie Mets

April 10-11 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs

April 13 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

April 18-20 vs. Jupiter Hammerheads

April 22-24 vs. Fort Myers Miracle

May 3-5 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

May 9-11 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals

May 14-16 vs. Fort Myers Miracle

May 22 vs. Fort Myers Miracle

May 23-26 vs. Tampa Tarpons

May 28-30 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

June 7-9 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

June 12-13 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs

June 17-19 vs. Clearwater Threshers

June 20-23 vs. Tampa Tarpons

July 1-3 vs. Jupiter Hammerheads

July 4-7 vs. Florida Fire Frogs

July 12-14 vs. Fort Myers Miracle

July 16-18 vs. Clearwater Threshers

July 25-28 vs. St. Lucie Mets

July 30-Aug. 1 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs

Aug. 8-11 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Aug. 23-25 vs. Daytona Tortugas

Aug. 26-29 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals