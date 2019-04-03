Entertainment
Bradenton Marauders set to open their 10th season. Here’s a look at what’s in store in 2019
This Saturday, minor league baseball returns to Bradenton, and with it, a full season of promotions.
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will swing, pitch and slide into action for their season opener against the St. Lucie Mets at LECOM Park.
Grab a friend and head for the stands to cheer the hometown team on to victory.
The early weeks of the team’s 10th season include games against the Charlotte Stone Crabs (April 10-11), Dunedin Blue Jays (April 13) and Jupiter Hammerheads (April 18-20).
Come for the game and stay for the shenanigans.
On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get free packs of Marauders playing cards.
“Inflatable entertainers” The ZOOperstars! will take to the field between innings, and the postgame pyrotechnics by Zambelli Fireworks will end the night with a bang.
The Marauders will feature reoccurring promotions throughout the season to keep fans coming back from more.
If you like beer with your ballgame, head to LECOM Park for Thursday home games and get 16-ounce draft beers for $2 and sodas for $1.
“Baseball Bingo” happens every Saturday.
Sundays are “Family Fun Day” with kids’ concession stands and prizes. Children 12 and under are allowed to run the bases after the game.
The team will offer many giveaways throughout the season for the first fans to arrive at the ballpark, including T-shirts for the first 750 fans on May 11 and May 25.
The calendar is also packed with special events.
Nickelodeon Night on April 20 will bring characters from the show “Paw Patrol” to the ballpark, plus an auction of themed jerseys and a pregame Easter egg hunt.
On May 4, good dogs are invited to the game for Bark in the Park ($5 per dog), and the Marauders will host a halfway to Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating for kids.
Other events include a Mother’s Day celebration (May 11), Hispanic Heritage Celebrations (May 25 and June 7), Margaritaville Night (June 8), Military Appreciation Night (June 21), First Responders Night (June 22) and Star Wars Night (July 13).
The 2019 season runs through Sept. 1.
The team won its first Florida State League title in 2016, beating the Tampa Yankees (now the Tampa Tarpons).
Fans will be hoping they can with their second FSL title in four seasons in 2019.
Details: LECOM Park is located at 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton.
Tickets: Prices range from $7-$12.
More info: 941-747-3031. milb.com/bradenton.
Marauders 2019 home schedule
April 6-7 vs. St. Lucie Mets
April 10-11 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs
April 13 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
April 18-20 vs. Jupiter Hammerheads
April 22-24 vs. Fort Myers Miracle
May 3-5 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
May 9-11 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
May 14-16 vs. Fort Myers Miracle
May 22 vs. Fort Myers Miracle
May 23-26 vs. Tampa Tarpons
May 28-30 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers
June 7-9 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
June 12-13 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs
June 17-19 vs. Clearwater Threshers
June 20-23 vs. Tampa Tarpons
July 1-3 vs. Jupiter Hammerheads
July 4-7 vs. Florida Fire Frogs
July 12-14 vs. Fort Myers Miracle
July 16-18 vs. Clearwater Threshers
July 25-28 vs. St. Lucie Mets
July 30-Aug. 1 vs. Charlotte Stone Crabs
Aug. 8-11 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Aug. 23-25 vs. Daytona Tortugas
Aug. 26-29 vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
