Want to relive the moon landing? Prepare for liftoff and head to your local museum

July 20 marks the official half-century anniversary of the first time humans walked the moon, and there’s a fun way to celebrate the milestone at your local museum.

That’s right — the eagle has landed in Bradenton.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will host a month of moon-themed exploration and events throughout July.

Here’s a briefing before you prepare for liftoff.

Details: July 2-31. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. General admission: $10-$19.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.

July 2-31: ‘One Giant Leap’

This 15-minute show created by Bishop’s own astronomy expert will show daily in The Planetarium — the museum’s all-digital, cosmic exploration center.

It includes sounds and images from the launch of Sputnik — the world’s first man-made satellite sent into space by the Soviets, which also launched the race for dominance in outer space.

It also includes audio and video of President Kennedy’s 1962 Rice University speech and flight segments from earlier Apollo missions amid visions of 50,000 years of human achievement.

Details: Daily July 2-31. Included in the price of admission.

July 10: ‘To the Moon and Back — The Legacy of Apollo 11’

A live discussion with Gary Dahlke, a rocket engineer with NASA, is sure to be out of this world.

He has worked in aerospace for nearly 30 years and has received NASA awards for his work on the Titan IV rocket program and the space shuttle’s solid rocket boosters.

Dahlke also has authored technical papers and textbooks, and in 2015 he won the NASA Inspire award for his work sharing the story of space exploration with student and community groups throughout the southeastern United States.

So grab a beer, glass of wine or a soft drink and learn about science in a relaxed, informal setting.

After Dahlke’s presentation, he’ll open the floor for questions and discussion.

Details: 7-9 p.m. July 10. $5 for eligible members of the Discovery Society; $8 for all others. Reservations recommended.

July 13 and July 27: KidSpace

The Bishop will unleash the awesome power of The Planetarium during KidSpace — “an event series where kids can become scientific masters of the universe while taking off from the Earth’s surface and flying to places humans have never been.”

KidSpace is designed for grades 1-5 and their grown-ups, but all are welcome.

Details: 10:30 a.m. July 13 and July 27. $5 for eligible members of the Discovery Society; $8 for all others. Admission to The Bishop is not included with the KidSpace ticket price.

July 20-27: Smithsonian Channel’s ‘The Day We Walked on the Moon’

Witness one of the most important 24 hours in history through remastered footage and interviews that take you behind the scenes and inside the spacecraft, Mission Control and the homes of the astronauts’ families.

This 50-minute, PG-rated movie will be shown in the all-digital Planetarium.

Details: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. July 20. 1:15 p.m. July 21. 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 23-July 26. 2 p.m. July 27. Included with admission.

July 24: Stelliferous

Take a guided tour of the stars with one of The Bishop’s staff astronomers as a guide.

Get a preview of the coming month’s skies, hear about current events in astronomy and ask your most pressing questions about space.

Details: 7 p.m. July 24. $5 for eligible members of the Discovery Society; $8 for all others.