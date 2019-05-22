It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

At the St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival, visitors can sample fresh local seafood dishes like crawfish and plenty of other exciting options for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike. Photo courtesy of Paragon Festivals

St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Enjoy fresh local food, drinks, shopping and lots of live music at the third annual St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival.

Highlight include the Ocean’s Eleven Big Band on Friday, Reverend Barry and the Funk on Saturday and the Johnny Diamond Band (pop rock) on Sunday.

Details: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. St. Armands Circle Park, Saint Armands Circle, Sarasota. Free.

Info: seafoodfestivals.com.

SHARE COPY LINK The South Florida Museum in Bradenton has been renamed The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.

Explore outer space

Young learners can experience the wonders of the universe during KidSpace, a special program offered on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in downtown Bradenton.

The show utilizes the Bishop Planetarium to explore the sun, planets, moons, galaxies and more.

The Bishop Planetarium is an astronomy education center and multimedia theater at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature. South Florida Museum

KidSpace is designed for elementary-age explorers and their parents. Those interested in more advanced space exploration can check out the museum’s Stelliferous Live star talks, held on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Details: 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Museum members: $5. Non-members: $8 (or $3 with museum admission).

Info: bishopscience.org.

There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which runs every Saturday through May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Last chance to go to the market

This is your last chance to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it takes a summer hiatus.

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.

The market will return on the first Saturday of October.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

The Bradenton Marauders host the Tampa Tarpons from Thursday-Sunday at LECOM Park. Bradenton Herald file photo

Marauders at home

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will host a four-game series with the Tampa Tarpons this Thursday through Sunday at LECOM Park.

The team will celebrate Hispanic heritage on Saturday with a giveaway of shirts to the first 750 fans, and Sunday includes a postgame fun run for kids on the baseball diamond.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

The Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science & Technology, or NEST, at Robinson Preserve. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

NEST Nature Days

On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, visitors are invited to a day of fun at The NEST (that’s Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology) at Robinson Preserve.

There, you can “walk the grounds of the historic Reasoner Tract and observe botanical giants collected from around the world, explore the canopy boardwalk among the banyans, climb to the top of the crow’s nest, take in breathtaking panorama views and make an exciting exit from the building via slide.”

And after you’re done at The NEST, there’s a lot more nature to explore within the preserve.

Details: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Robinson Preserve, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW., Bradenton. Free.

Info: 941-742-5923 ext. 6039. mymanatee.org.