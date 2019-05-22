Entertainment
It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton
There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things
St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival
Enjoy fresh local food, drinks, shopping and lots of live music at the third annual St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival.
Highlight include the Ocean’s Eleven Big Band on Friday, Reverend Barry and the Funk on Saturday and the Johnny Diamond Band (pop rock) on Sunday.
Details: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. St. Armands Circle Park, Saint Armands Circle, Sarasota. Free.
Info: seafoodfestivals.com.
Explore outer space
Young learners can experience the wonders of the universe during KidSpace, a special program offered on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in downtown Bradenton.
The show utilizes the Bishop Planetarium to explore the sun, planets, moons, galaxies and more.
KidSpace is designed for elementary-age explorers and their parents. Those interested in more advanced space exploration can check out the museum’s Stelliferous Live star talks, held on the fourth Wednesday of every month.
Details: 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Museum members: $5. Non-members: $8 (or $3 with museum admission).
Info: bishopscience.org.
Last chance to go to the market
This is your last chance to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it takes a summer hiatus.
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.
The market will return on the first Saturday of October.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Marauders at home
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will host a four-game series with the Tampa Tarpons this Thursday through Sunday at LECOM Park.
The team will celebrate Hispanic heritage on Saturday with a giveaway of shirts to the first 750 fans, and Sunday includes a postgame fun run for kids on the baseball diamond.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.
Info: milb.com/bradenton.
NEST Nature Days
On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, visitors are invited to a day of fun at The NEST (that’s Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology) at Robinson Preserve.
There, you can “walk the grounds of the historic Reasoner Tract and observe botanical giants collected from around the world, explore the canopy boardwalk among the banyans, climb to the top of the crow’s nest, take in breathtaking panorama views and make an exciting exit from the building via slide.”
And after you’re done at The NEST, there’s a lot more nature to explore within the preserve.
Details: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Robinson Preserve, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW., Bradenton. Free.
Info: 941-742-5923 ext. 6039. mymanatee.org.
