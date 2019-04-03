It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Village of the Arts gets enchanted

Village of the Arts’ annual spring garden walk is getting a sprinkle of fairy dust this year. Explore a miniature fairy town, step into enchanted gardens inhabited by magical creatures, see creations of mythical inspiration and try your hand at it, too, with make-and-take art stations at galleries throughout the village. VOTA’s “A Village Fairyland” happens this Friday and Saturday; the “Enchanted Garden Walk” is Saturday only, so don’t miss out. Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: villageofthearts.com. Fairy doors, like this one created by Zoe Von Averkamp, will welcome guests at galleries throughout the village on Firday and Saturday, Courtesy of Village of the Arts

Free concert on Bradenton Riverwalk

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues on Friday at the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones will play this week.

Of all the great blues bands in Bradenton, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones are one of the standouts. The band combines experience and energy for a rollicking, old-timey sound.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

Marty Morrow Morrow Photography

Welcome back, Bradenton Marauders

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will swing into action with their first home game of the season Saturday as the St. Lucie Mets visit LECOM Park.

Come for the game and stay for the shenanigans.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates get free Marauders playing cards, “inflatable entertainers” The ZOOperstars! will take to the field between innings, and the postgame pyrotechnics by Zambelli Fireworks will blow you away.

Details: Gates open at 5 p.m.; first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. LECOM Park, Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $7-$12.

Info: 941-747-3031. milb.com/bradenton.

Ringling Underground is held on the first Thursday night of every month and features experimental music and art. Courtesy of The Ringling

Ringling goes underground

Ringling Underground is this Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art.

A spoken word and dance performance will ring the night in at 7 p.m.

This month’s music lineup features Sarasota experimental artist and producer Gamby, St. Petersburg ukelele player and singer Ari Chi and Jacksonville electronica trio Tomboi.

Select museum galleries will remain open until 11 p.m.





The event includes a cash bar, and it’s always free for college students with a valid ID.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $15; Ages 6-17: $5; Students with I.D.: Free.

Info: ringling.org.

“Pahokee” is a real-life film about four teens finishing high school in a Florida town beset with economic struggles. Courtesy of Sarasota Film Festival

Let’s all go to the movies

The Sarasota Film Festival opens this weekend.

This year’s lineup includes local, national and international films. Some have won awards, and others will premier at the festival.

See narrative films, documentaries and animations that will make you laugh, cry and wonder why you keep wasting money on dumb super hero movies.

Details: April 5-14.

Info: 941-366-6200. sarasotafilmfestival.com.

The taproom at Good Liquid Brewing Company in Bradenton offers craft beer and decadent bites in a comfortable setting. Courtesy of The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Halfway to Oktoberfest

Lest you forget that the mother of all drinking holidays is only six months away, The Good Liquid Brewing Company is here to remind you.

The Bradenton craft brewer will celebrate the halfway mark with live Bavarian music, German food and traditional German beers pouring in the taproom. Don’t forget your lederhosen.

Details: 2-8 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Joyland Official Grand Opening

This Saturday, Joyland Country Music Night Club is officially back.

Celebrate the return of Bradenton’s premiere country music venue with drinks, dancing and an all-star jam featuring tons of local talent.

Crowds are back at Joyland Country Music Night Club in Bradenton. The music venue and bar reopened under new ownership in February 2019. Courtesy of Joyland County Music Night Club

Acts include Andy Pursell, Billy Rice, Daisy Dukes Band, Jess Rojas, Eric Von, DJ Trevor and more.

Sarasota radio station CTQ 92.1 Suncoast Country will be on site for the party.

Details: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15.

Info: joylandbradenton.com.

The annual De Soto Seafood Festival brings three days of tasty food, live music and family fun to Sutton Park in Palmetto. Courtesy of De Soto Seafood Festival

De Soto Seafood Festival

Head to Sutton Park in Palmetto all weekend long for tasty seafood, live music and family fun.

The Hernando de Soto Historical Society’s annual shindig has something to offer for everyone.

This year’s musicians include country star Craig Morgan, blues and metal influenced rockers Pitbull Toddler and The Rolling Stones Tribute Band.

Details: 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Sutton Park, 600 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free admission.

Info: desotosff.com.