It’s your weekend. Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton.

Marcus Anderson serves up sandwiches at the Bradenton Farmers' Market, Main Street Live other local events. Split-Fire Grill

Main Street Live! returns

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Main Street Live! returns to downtown Bradenton this Saturday. The six-hour street party brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street once a month.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Old Main Street, 400 12th St. W. Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

The annual Farmers Market season has begun in downtown Bradenton. Sponsored by Realize Bradenton, the event kicks off the first Saturday of October and will continue to run on each Saturday through May. Mark Young myoung@bradenton.com

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market is back from its summer hiatus.Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.



Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

See fine art and other crafts for sale at University Town Center’s Fine Art Fair and Craft Marketplace this Saturday and Sunday in Sarasota. University Town Center

Fine art fair

University Town Center’s fine arts fair and craft marketplace happens this weekend. Immerse yourself in art with walk-through displays of life-size sculptures, paintings, handmade furniture and more. Market vendors will sell crafts, plants food and other hand-made goods.

Details: 10 A.M.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. University Town Center, 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota. Free.

Info: artfestival.com.

Two fall pumpkin festivals are happening this weekend around Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Pumpkin festivals

▪ This weekend is your last chance to enjoy one of the fun-filled pumpkin festivals in the area.

Fruitville Grove Farm Market’s 30th annual Pumpkin Festival features a free petting zoo, playground, live music and decorated photo spots. Parking and admission are also free.





Activities in the $2-$7 range include pony rides, a rock wall, bounce house and pumpkin painting.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October. Free.

Info: fruitvillegrove.com/festival.

▪ Escape the city for a day of harvest-time fun at Hunsader Farms in east Bradenton.

Hunsader’s 27th annual Pumpkin Festival offers crafts, live music, hayrides, pumpkin games, a corn maze, scarecrow displays, a petting zoo, train rides and more family-friendly activities. There’s also a bounty of food and desserts to try, such as homemade ice cream and pumpkin pie.

Festival-goers browse shops and activities during the Hunsader Farms 26th Annual Pumpkin Festival in east Bradenton. The 27th Annual Pumpkin Festival kicks off this Saturday. Bradenton Herald file photo

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday in October. Hunsader Farms, 5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton. Admission: $10. Children 10 and under free. Parking: $5.

Info: 941-322-2168. hunsaderfarms.com.

South Florida Museum is home to the Bishop Planetarium, an astronomy education center and multimedia theater. South Florida Museum

See the moon up close

A new exhibit at South Florida Museum called “A New Moon Rises,” features large-scale, high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface captured by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera over six years. The exhibit is included with admission.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $14-$19.

Info: southfloridamuseum.org.